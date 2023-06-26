U.S. Offsite Construction Market to Reach USD 90,325.5 Million by 2031 - Size, Share and Forecast 2031

U.S. offsite construction market size was valued at $39,553.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $90,325.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.5%

Offsite construction is a method of prefabrication in which components of a building are constructed offsite and transported for assembly onsite. It is an emerging trend in the construction industry due to its ability to reduce the time and cost of construction projects. Additionally, offsite construction offers benefits in terms of improved quality, safety and sustainability. This report provides an overview of the U.S. offsite construction market, including current trends, market size and growth, and key players.

Market Size and Growth

The U.S. offsite construction market was valued at USD $33.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $46.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective construction solutions. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the housing market, the increasing use of prefabricated components in commercial and industrial projects, and the growing adoption of green construction practices are expected to drive the market growth further.

Current Trends

The increasing demand for prefabricated components is driving the growth of the U.S. offsite construction market. Additionally, the rising adoption of sustainable construction practices and the growing awareness of the advantages of offsite construction are expected to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years. Furthermore, technological advancements such as the use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology and 3D printing are expected to drive the market growth.

Key Players

The major players in the U.S. offsite construction market include A&S Homes, Blu Homes, Katerra, Red Sea Housing, and Skyline Buildings. These players are engaged in the development of innovative products and services to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Conclusion

The U.S. offsite construction market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for prefabricated components, the growing adoption of sustainable construction practices, and the technological advancements are the major drivers of the market growth. The key players in the market are focusing on the development of innovative products and services to gain a competitive advantage.

