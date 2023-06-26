FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 26, 2023

DMV Announces Issuance of Credentials for Ukrainian Nationals

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today that Ukrainian nationals can now apply for driver licenses and state identification cards as authorized by the Nebraska Legislature. LB 138, which was signed by Governor Jim Pillen on June 1, 2023, directed the DMV to issue credentials to persons with a parolee immigration status prior to November 1, 2023.

“The DMV recognizes the importance of moving quickly to make driver licenses available to those Ukrainians who have been displaced from their home country,” said DMV Director Rhonda Lahm. “I am pleased we are able to issue these documents less than a month after the legislation was signed into law, and well ahead of the statutory mandate.”

The bill allows all immigrants assigned a parolee immigration status to apply for the new credentials. Applicants will need to meet the same identification, verification, and testing requirements as all others who apply for either licenses or state ID cards. In addition, they are subject to all laws regarding issuance of those documents. The cards will carry a distinguishing mark that indicates they are “not for federal identification”.

To locate a DMV examination office and the hours of operation, log onto: dmv.nebraska.gov.

Appointments can be made in advance for those visiting Lincoln or Omaha area DMV sites. Users can simply click on the link on the front page of the website and complete the requested information to schedule.