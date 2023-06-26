Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks Names Michael Calkins Assistant Secretary of Plant Industries and Pest Management

June 26, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 26, 2023) – Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks today announced that Michael Calkins has been named Assistant Secretary of the Office of Plant Industries and Pest Management..

“I am pleased to welcome Michael to the MDA team,” said Secretary Atticks. “Michael’s talent and experience will be a great asset to the Moore-Miller Administration, the department, and the State of Maryland.”

In his role as an assistant secretary, Calkins will manage the day-to-day operations of the Plant Industries and Pest Management Section. His expertise will contribute to ensuring that its programs effectively serve Maryland’s citizens including regulation of the pesticide industry.

Calkins brings valuable experience to the position, having served as a Stormwater Management Specialist and Conservation Planner in the Howard County Soil Conservation office for the past 15 years. During his tenure, he demonstrated expertise in best management practices and played a key role in overseeing innovative composting facilities. His passion for agricultural preservation was evident during his service on the Board of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation. Calkins has a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy and Environmental Science from Delaware Valley University. Beyond his professional credentials, he and his wife manage a horse farm in Frederick County, where they offer boarding and training services in addition to caring for their own four horses and two dogs.

“I am honored and excited by the opportunity to help lead the department,” Calkins said. “I look forward to building on my previous experiences and my relationship with the agricultural community to advance the goals of the department, the administration and our farmers.”

