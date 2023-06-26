MDC offers free Fishing Day at Krug Park event July 10 in St. Joseph

Body

St. Joseph, Mo. – Reel in some bluegills or a channel catfish and learn angling skills when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a free Fishing Day at Krug Park event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Krug Park Lagoon in St. Joseph. This event is a fine way to try out the sport of fishing with help from MDC instructors. MDC will provide all the necessary fishing tackle and bait.

MDC instructors will have fishing rods and reels rigged up and ready to be used to go fishing in the lagoon, which is a scenic lake in Krug Park. Instructors will help newcomers learn how to bait hooks and cast with rods and reels. They will help participants learn how to handle the fish they catch. The lagoon is stocked with fish by MDC to provide people with close-to-home fishing opportunities.

This event is open to all ages. Participants are free to come and go during the fishing. Participants ages 16-64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pb.