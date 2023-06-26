GMU “Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Initiative” unveils new name -- Intelligent Automation Initiative
We are making terrific progress through the Initiative, but there is much left to do to ensure our nation gets the full positive benefits of Intelligent Automation in the digital age”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The groundbreaking Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Initiative at the Schar School of Policy and Government, George Mason University announced today has changed its name to the Intelligent Automation (IA) Initiative to better reflect its mission as the technological ecosystem continues to evolve.
— RPA Co-Founder Dorin Munteanu
"Today, the RPA Initiative announced the inclusion of other digital technologies beyond the robotic process automation (RPA) and including in its mission tools that move successful automation practices and tools being utilized," said Dr. David K. Rehr, co-founder of the RPA Initiative. "The technology continues to quickly evolve around us, and our original name no longer represents our contributions in their entirety.”
“Our journey enters a new phase. We see a continuous significant influx of new automation tech solutions enabled by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since the initiative launched in 2021. Process Mining, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Low Code No Code, Conversational AI, Generative AI and others are now wholistically working together with tangible positive impact on driving efficiency and effectiveness” said Dorin Munteanu, co-founder of the RPA Initiative. He continued “the implementation and use of intelligent automation at scale is becoming the foundation for business operations, economic competitiveness, and national security and we want to make sure our work value aligns with the public sector and academia stakeholders’ needs.”
"The vision and mission remain the same, to become the nation’s prominent academic initiative for the study of intelligent automation’s complexities and its ramifications on society," Dr. Rehr said.
In our mission we continue to research, educate and communicate how the adoption of intelligent automation technologies are improving productivity, operations, and services delivery of public sector organizations. The Initiative also studies and recommends possible governance models and public policy initiatives for deployment in the context of the broader economic outlook and the future of work.
"We are making terrific progress through the Initiative, but there is much left to do to ensure our nation gets the full positive benefits of Intelligent Automation in the digital age," Munteanu concluded.
Reaction from members of the Advisory Board was positive and supportive:
Federal RPA Community of Practice Founder, Gerard Badorrek
“Throughout the public sector and private industry, business owners have seen the ease with which RPA provides productivity and capacity gains. In the next five years, available intelligent automation technologies will transform service levels across the federal and state government. “
ImpactMakers Vice President, Anthony Fung
“Intelligent Automation transcends the limits of traditional Robotic Process Automation by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to drive innovation and enhance automation resiliency. It increases government and higher education organizations’ service delivery capacity to their constituents in the future. It elevates mundane, repetitive tasks to strategic, insightful actions that enhance productivity and unleash human potential. By embracing Intelligent Automation, government, and higher education organizations streamline processes and foster a culture of creativity, adaptability, and growth that sets the stage for lasting success in a rapidly changing world.”
UiPath Chief Marketing Officer, Bobby Patrick
“There is a market transition quickly happening where AI is the leading accelerant driving the automation of knowledge work. It is happening very fast. “
Roboyo Advisory Board Member, Jim Walker
“Very supportive and it really is a better alignment with what is happening in the intelligent automation space. Great idea.”
Global Author, Ian Barkin
“Having co-authored a book with the same name… I concur.
Good move!”
