Peristaltic Pumps Market to Reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2031 - Share, Size, Growth Analysis 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global peristaltic pumps market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for precise dosing and metering of chemicals and liquids in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverages, water treatment, and biotechnology. Additionally, the rising awareness about the advantages of peristaltic pumps, such as high accuracy, minimal product contamination, and easy installation and maintenance, is driving the growth of the market.

Market Drivers

The global peristaltic pumps market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. Peristaltic pump is a type of positive displacement pump used for pumping fluids without the risk of degradation of its purity. It consists of rollers or shoes which rotates and gradually squeeze a tube located in the casing of the pump. The rotation and squeezing movement propels the fluid in the desired direction.

Peristaltic pumps are being increasingly adopted by industries for dosing and metering of chemicals and liquids. These pumps are highly efficient and reliable, and are easy to maintain and operate. Furthermore, these pumps are extensively used in the biotechnology industry for pumping a variety of chemicals, including cell culture media, buffers, and other chemicals. The growing demand for precision dosing and metering pumps in the biotechnology industry is driving the growth of the market.

The global peristaltic pumps market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into single- and double-headed pumps, and multi-headed pumps. On the basis of application, the market is divided into pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverages, water treatment, and biotechnology.

The Key Players -

Key companies profiled in the peristaltic pumps market report include Boyser, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, FLOWTECH, Gilson Inc., Graco Inc., Heidolph Instruments, IDEX Corporation, Jieheng Peristaltic Pumps Co., Ltd., ProMinent Group, Pumpsquare Systems LLP, Randolph Austin, Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd., TMVT Industries Pvt. Ltd, Valmet Corp, (Flowrox Oy), Verder Group, Wanner Engineering, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group.

Regionally, the global peristaltic pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the market, due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers, and the increasing demand for precision pumps in the biotechnology industry. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region, due to the increasing adoption of peristaltic pumps in the food and beverage industry.

Thus, the increasing demand for precision dosing and metering pumps in various industries, coupled with the rising awareness about the advantages of peristaltic pumps, is expected to drive the growth of the global peristaltic pumps market during the forecast period.

