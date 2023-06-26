Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Wins Distinguished Franchise Update Media 2023 Innovation Award

5th annual contest honors the best of the best

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Update Media conducted its 5th annual Franchise Innovation Awards contest this spring. The goal of the awards is to identify and recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was presented with one of the night’s highest honors, the Franchise Operations & Technology Award. This prestigious award recognizes the brand for being the most forward-thinking operations team that continuously works to improve and streamline all processes and practices through innovations in technology, tactics, support, and more.

Additionally, the Texas-style barbecue brand received the Most Innovative Supply Chain Improvements Award for the opening of WD Provisions, their USDA-inspected production facility, state-of-the-art manufacturing, and distribution plant.

“The teams at Dickey’s Barbecue and WD Provisions, we are extremely honored to receive the award for Most Innovative Supply Chain Improvements,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to continuing to offer our Owner/Operators the best opportunities for success through creative ideas and our passion for the restaurant industry.”

A jury of judges evaluated the innovation, objectives, and results of more than 150 entrants. Franchise innovators, game-changers, and disruptors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations, and Human Resources. Twenty-two winners were chosen from among the four categories. Each winner will be profiled in Franchise Update magazine.

The award for Most Innovative Supply Chain Improvements was awarded to Dickey’s and Wycliff Douglas Provisions because of the manufacturing facilities multiple capabilities including sausage grinding, blending, stuffing, marinating, tumbling, smoking, slicing, shredding, and high-speed packaging. Additional facility benefits are its freezer capabilities and redistributing of frozen items to bring down freight costs.

The plant will also help ensure that the Dickey’s franchise Owner/Operators never run out of the brands original sausage, chicken breast, pre-smoked chicken wings, chicken tenders and multiple retail products for all Dicky's locations. Additionally, WD Provisions offers 350 job opportunities.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

