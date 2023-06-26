LTC ACO and Third Eye Health Deepen Collaboration That Delivers Telemedicine Services in Long-Term Care Settings

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTC ACO, the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the U.S. dedicated to long-term care facility residents, and Third Eye Health, the nation’s largest virtual care network for post-acute, today announced the deepening of their collaboration that brings acute-level care to the bedside virtually through proprietary one-touch telehealth technology.



By using telemedicine, LTC ACO and Third Eye Health deliver medical expertise to patients in real-time, while also helping reduce unnecessary hospital visits and providing additional after hours and weekend support to long-term care primary care practitioners. Known as the Virtual Care Network, the agreement helps enhance patient care in long-term care facilities through access to Third Eye Health physicians and nurse practitioners, who provide virtual urgent care.

Through LTC ACO’s sponsorship, ACO participant practices and long-term care facility operators access Third Eye Health physicians and nurse practitioners for after hours and weekend coverage at no cost, enabling physicians to treat beneficiaries in place and mitigate avoidable transfers.

“The use of telemedicine during the height of the pandemic highlighted the value of this service for our participants,” said Jason Feuerman, president and CEO of LTC ACO. “Telemedicine is an increasingly important tool for providing care to patients in long-term care settings and by leveraging this technology, we can provide timely and convenient access to medical expertise, reduce hospital readmissions and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Collaborating with Third Eye is a vital component of our commitment to delivering patient-centered care.”

The collaboration utilizes Third Eye Heath’s customizable, mobile technology, bringing access to Third Eye Health providers directly to the bedside of LTC ACO’s beneficiaries.

“We’re thrilled to continue and deepen our relationship with LTC ACO as patients, nurses, physicians, administrators and operators all benefit from the Virtual Care Network,” said Dan Herbstman, co-founder and president of Third Eye Health.

LTC ACO participating provider groups and long-term care facilities can use Third Eye Health’s telehealth technology for after-hours, holiday and weekend virtual visits. Third Eye Health providers, a network of board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners, specially trained to provide acute-level care to post-acute and long-term patients, will cover nights and weekends, creating 24/7 physician access, alleviating the call burden for associated provider groups.

“The Virtual Care Network from LTC ACO and Third Eye Health is a tremendous resource for our facilities,” said Chris Wasel, president, marketing and strategic partnerships at Vantage Healthcare, a member organization of LTC ACO. “Staff at our facilities are impressed by the response time. Seeing the physician on camera is great for the patient and often results in a better assessment than a phone call. This collaboration is fantastic for helping us keep patients in the facility and not having to send them to the hospital.”

Wasel added, “The telemedicine option is a welcomed solution for our staff who work during the day and take calls at night as this relieves some of that burden and allows them to focus more on their day work.”

About Third Eye Health

Third Eye Health provides world-class medical care in the post-acute and long-term care settings, preventing unnecessary trips to the hospital. Through its comprehensive platform, Third Eye Health has developed the nation's largest post-acute virtual care network. Third Eye Health’s proprietary technology, care coordination services, and physician led night & weekend virtual urgent care provides nurses access to immediate patient care at the bedside. The organization’s esteemed network of board-certified, licensed physicians and nurse practitioners work with nurses to reduce unnecessary acute transfers and readmissions. Third Eye Health’s comprehensive program improves the quality of care by lowering adverse events and enhancing regulatory compliance. Visit ThirdEyeHealth.net to learn more.

About LTC ACO

LTC ACO is the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the United States dedicated to long-term care facility residents. LTC ACO is a subsidiary of Genesis HealthCare and began participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) in 2016 for Medicare beneficiaries who reside in long-term care facilities. Visit http://www.ltcaco.com/ to explore opportunities for participation.

Media Contact Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for LTC ACO jleckstrom@rosecomm.com 215-681-0770