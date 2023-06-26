Collagen Supplements Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.45%: Straits Research

The global collagen supplements market was valued at USD 1.96 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the most significant global collagen supplements market due to the strong demand for collagen supplements in the United States of America and Canada.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collagen peptides are unique proteins derived from natural sources that support bone health by assisting in bone remodeling, treating joint disorders, and enhancing skin beauty by encouraging the body to produce more collagen and hyaluronic acid. The market is driven by consumers' growing desire to delay premature aging and their increasing demand for nutricosmetics infused with collagen peptides. In addition, the expansion of the market for collagen supplements can be linked to the numerous health and beauty benefits of collagen supplements.

The global collagen supplements market’s major key players are

Optimum Nutrition Inc BioTechUSA TCI CO.LTD Further Food Vital Proteins LLC Hunter & Gather Shiseido Co. Ltd The Clorox Company THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY. Codeage LLC Everest NeoCell LLC.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 3.16 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 1.96 billion CAGR 5.45% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Optimum Nutrition Inc, BioTech USA, TCI CO.LTD, Further Food, Vital Proteins LLC, Hunter & Gather, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Clorox Company, THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY., Codeage LLC, Everest NeoCell LLC. Key Market Opportunities Numerous Fitness and Cosmetic Benefits associated with Collagen Supplement Consumption Key Market Drivers Increasing Emphasis on a Healthy Lifestyle and Rising Demand for the Product





Key Highlights

The global collagen supplements market size is projected to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is projected to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on form, the market is divided into pills and gummies, powder, and liquid/drinks. The pills and candies are the most dominant due to the increased demand for pills and gummies, collagen supplements, and the rising usage of dietary supplements.

the market is divided into pills and gummies, powder, and liquid/drinks. The pills and candies are the most dominant due to the increased demand for pills and gummies, collagen supplements, and the rising usage of dietary supplements. Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into pharmacies, online stores, and specialty stores. The pharmacy sector is the most dominant in the market due to the greater level of sustainability provided by the pharmaceutical sector compared to any other distribution channel.

the market is divided into pharmacies, online stores, and specialty stores. The pharmacy sector is the most dominant in the market due to the greater level of sustainability provided by the pharmaceutical sector compared to any other distribution channel. North America is the most significant global collagen supplements market due to the strong demand for collagen supplements in the United States of America and Canada.

Increasing Emphasis on a Healthy Lifestyle and Growing Demand for Nutritious and High-Quality Supplements Drives the Global Market

The growing middle-class population, rising import demand for collagen from other nations, and increasing awareness of food's nutritional value all contribute to the need for collagen supplements. In addition, the age group and the amount of income play a significant role in deciding the purchase of collagen supplements. Collagen plays a significant role in the body's skeletal structure as the main component of hair, skin , nails, bones, tendons, muscles, ligaments, and joints. A rise in living standards, health expenditures, disposable income, and widespread marketing of processed collagen supplements are driving the market growth during the forecast period.





Various Health and Aesthetic Advantages Linked with Collagen Supplement Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The market's growth can be attributed to collagen supplement consumption's numerous health and aesthetic benefits. Additionally, the rise in inflammatory bone disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, and other diseases has led to the use of supplements by consumers and individuals to maintain their agility. The improved retail infrastructure has facilitated the availability of supplements, which has benefited the sales of nutraceuticals such as collagen supplements.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global collagen supplements market due to the strong demand for collagen supplements in the United States of America and Canada. Significant expansion can also be attributed to the rising demand for collagen supplements within the sports nutrition business. Asia-Pacific is expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period due to the steadily rising demand for collagen supplements worldwide.





Global Collagen Supplements Market: Segmentation

Collagen Supplements Market, By Form (2020-2030) Pills and Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks

Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel (2020-2030) Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store

Regional Collagen Supplements Market North America North America Collagen Supplements Market, By Form Pills and Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks North America Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store U.S. U.S. Collagen Supplements Market, By Form Pills and Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks U.S. Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store Canada Europe Europe Collagen Supplements Market, By Form Pills and Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks Europe Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store U.K. U.K. Collagen Supplements Market, By Form Pills and Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks U.K. Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC APAC Collagen Supplements Market, By Form Pills and Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks APAC Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store China China Collagen Supplements Market, By Form Pills and Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks China Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Middle East and Africa Collagen Supplements Market, By Form Pills and Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks Middle East and Africa Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store UAE UAE Collagen Supplements Market, By Form Pills and Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks UAE Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM LATAM Collagen Supplements Market, By Form Pills and Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks LATAM Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store Brazil Brazil Collagen Supplements Market, By Form Pills and Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks Brazil Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM







Market News

May 2022- BioTechUSA, Body Mass Index: A tool to help you keep a healthy weight.

BioTechUSA, Body Mass Index: A tool to help you keep a healthy weight. January 2022- Transport Corporation of India (TCI), through its subsidiary TCI Cold Chain Solutions Limited, enters into a joint venture with MITSUI & Co Limited (MITSUI).

Transport Corporation of India (TCI), through its subsidiary TCI Cold Chain Solutions Limited, enters into a joint venture with MITSUI & Co Limited (MITSUI). May 2022- TCI Foundation carried out a COVID-19 Vaccination drive among the marginalized section of society.

TCI Foundation carried out a COVID-19 Vaccination drive among the marginalized section of society. June 2022- Vital Proteins LLC, flavor your summer with new vital proteins like lemon collagen peptides.





