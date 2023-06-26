Car Care Products Market Size is expected to grow at 3.20% CAGR, North America Leads with Highest Growth Rate of 4.90%, Reveals New Report: Straits Research

The global car care products market size was valued at USD 10.40 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period (2023-2031), the cleaning products segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Products for car care are designed to prevent or remedy flaws like scratches, swirl marks, and paint fading. Wax, polish, paint protection products, tire cleaners, rim protectors, and glass cleaners are a few examples of the chemicals used in the appearance of automobiles. The boost in consumer spending on vehicle maintenance and appearance preservation is a critical reason for the market growth for automobile care products.

Competitors in Car Care Products Market

Northern Car Care

3M

Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG

Amtra Sp. z.o.o

Auto Magic

Autoglym

Cartec BV

Chemical Guys

Armor All

Jopasu India Pvt. Ltd.

Liqui Moly GmbH

MA-FRA S.p.A.

Simoniz USA

SONAX GmbH

Tetrosyl Ltd.

Turtle Wax Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/car-care-products-market/request-sample





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 13.81 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 10.40 billion CAGR 3.20% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Packaging Volume, End-User, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Northern Car Care, 3M, Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG, Amtra Sp. z.o.o, Auto Magic, Autoglym, Cartec BV, Chemical Guys, Armor All, Jopasu India Pvt. Ltd., Liqui Moly GmbH, MA-FRA S.p.A., Simoniz USA, SONAX GmbH, Tetrosyl Ltd., and Turtle Wax, Inc., and Illinois Tool Works Inc. Key Market Opportunities Improving Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Consultation Key Market Drivers Development of the Automotive Sector





Key Highlights

The global car care products market size is projected to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

is projected to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on product , the global car care products market is bifurcated into car cleaning products, car polish, car wax, glass cleaning products, interior care products, and wheel and tire care products. The cleaning products segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.

, the global car care products market is bifurcated into car cleaning products, car polish, car wax, glass cleaning products, interior care products, and wheel and tire care products. The cleaning products segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on packaging volume , the global car care products market is bifurcated into less than 250 ml, 250 - 500 ml, 501 -999 ml, 1000 - 5000 ml, and more than 5000 ml. The 501 - 999 ml segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period.

, the global car care products market is bifurcated into less than 250 ml, 250 - 500 ml, 501 -999 ml, 1000 - 5000 ml, and more than 5000 ml. The 501 - 999 ml segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end-user , the global car care products market is bifurcated into retail (B2C) and professional (B2B). The retail (B2C) segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period.

, the global car care products market is bifurcated into retail (B2C) and professional (B2B). The retail (B2C) segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel , the global car care products market is bifurcated into e-commerce, retail stores, and car detailing stores. The retail store segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period.

, the global car care products market is bifurcated into e-commerce, retail stores, and car detailing stores. The retail store segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global car care products market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.

Development of the Automotive Sector Drives the Global Market

Market growth is expected to be fueled by the increase in demand for car care products and the expansion of the automotive sector as a consequence of technological advancements. Supplies for maintaining the appearance of autos are necessary. They are applied to improve the vehicle's toughness, gloss, and sheen. Luxury automobiles and sport utility vehicles are the primary consumers of aesthetic products. Examples of automobile care products that protect and shine the car include wax and polish. Protectants and cleaners are also used to maintain the car's exterior. It is anticipated that this tendency will increase product demand over the forecast period.

Improving Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Consultation Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Utilizing auto care products for vehicle maintenance and repair is becoming more commonplace due to their applicability. Car care products include wax, polish, protectants, wheel and tire cleaners, windshield washer fluids, and others. There are various products on the market for cleaning fabrics, carpets, and leather. The growing consumer interest in classic cars in recent years is expected to drive more demand for car maintenance solutions. In order to preserve the surface from minor dings and scratches, wax is applied in addition to protecting the surface and giving the car a brand-new appearance.

Polishes use an abrasive action to remove weak layers of the top-coat protection to level the surface. The surface has been polished to ensure equal light reflection and a glossy appearance. In recent years, aesthetics have become more significant in automobiles, especially private vehicles. There is a greater need for interior automobile care products because these interiors need special upkeep to maintain their value. Regulations and personal interest in preserving personal hygiene and vehicle sanitization also contributed to the demand for interior car care products.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/car-care-products-market





Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global car care products market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. The market for automobile care products is mature in North America due to expanding auto sales and growing customer awareness of the value of vehicle maintenance. Furthermore, it is predicted that a sizable market for auto maintenance products will emerge due to rising luxury vehicle demand and the usage of compact trucks as family vehicles. The region is ideal for car manufacturing because of its robust industrial sector, high consumer demand, and rising per capita income.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The market for vehicle care products in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase quickly due to the industry's substantial expansion. China, India, and Japan, three of the largest automakers in the region, control a sizable percentage of the global auto market. The booming economies of India and China are predicted to lead to growth in the Asia-Pacific due to the tremendous demand from the growing population and the growing consumer trend of owning a car. Due to its prominence as a producer and consumer of automobiles, Asia-Pacific substantially impacts the global car care products market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/car-care-products-market/request-sample





Segmentation of Car Care Products Market

Car Care Products Market, By Product (2021-2031) Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Glass Cleaning Products Interior Care Products Wheel and Tire Care Products

Car Care Products Market, By Packaging Volume (2021-2031) Less than 250 ml 251 - 500 ml 501 - 999 ml 1000 - 5000 ml More than 5000 ml

Car Care Products Market, By End-User (2021-2031) Retail (B2C Professional (B2B)

Car Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel (2021-2031) E-Commerce Retail Stores Car Detailing Stores

Regional Car Care Products Market North America North America Car Care Products Market, By Product Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Glass Cleaning Products Interior Care Products Wheel and Tire Care Products North America Car Care Products Market, By Packaging Volume Less than 250 ml 251 - 500 ml 501 - 999 ml 1000 - 5000 ml More than 5000 ml North America Car Care Products Market, By End-User Retail (B2C Professional (B2B) North America Car Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel E-Commerce Retail Stores Car Detailing Stores U.S. U.S. Car Care Products Market, By Product Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Glass Cleaning Products Interior Care Products Wheel and Tire Care Products U.S. Car Care Products Market, By Packaging Volume Less than 250 ml 251 - 500 ml 501 - 999 ml 1000 - 5000 ml More than 5000 ml U.S. Car Care Products Market, By End-User Retail (B2C Professional (B2B) U.S. Car Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel E-Commerce Retail Stores Car Detailing Stores Canada Europe Europe Car Care Products Market, By Product Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Glass Cleaning Products Interior Care Products Wheel and Tire Care Products Europe Car Care Products Market, By Packaging Volume Less than 250 ml 251 - 500 ml 501 - 999 ml 1000 - 5000 ml More than 5000 ml Europe Car Care Products Market, By End-User Retail (B2C Professional (B2B) Europe Car Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel E-Commerce Retail Stores Car Detailing Stores U.K. U.K. Car Care Products Market, By Product Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Glass Cleaning Products Interior Care Products Wheel and Tire Care Products U.K. Car Care Products Market, By Packaging Volume Less than 250 ml 251 - 500 ml 501 - 999 ml 1000 - 5000 ml More than 5000 ml U.K. Car Care Products Market, By End-User Retail (B2C Professional (B2B) U.K. Car Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel E-Commerce Retail Stores Car Detailing Stores Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC APAC Car Care Products Market, By Product Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Glass Cleaning Products Interior Care Products Wheel and Tire Care Products APAC Car Care Products Market, By Packaging Volume Less than 250 ml 251 - 500 ml 501 - 999 ml 1000 - 5000 ml More than 5000 ml APAC Car Care Products Market, By End-User Retail (B2C Professional (B2B) APAC Car Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel E-Commerce Retail Stores Car Detailing Stores China China Car Care Products Market, By Product Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Glass Cleaning Products Interior Care Products Wheel and Tire Care Products China Car Care Products Market, By Packaging Volume Less than 250 ml 251 - 500 ml 501 - 999 ml 1000 - 5000 ml More than 5000 ml China Car Care Products Market, By End-User Retail (B2C Professional (B2B) China Car Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel E-Commerce Retail Stores Car Detailing Stores Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Middle East and Africa Car Care Products Market, By Product Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Glass Cleaning Products Interior Care Products Wheel and Tire Care Products Middle East and Africa Car Care Products Market, By Packaging Volume Less than 250 ml 251 - 500 ml 501 - 999 ml 1000 - 5000 ml More than 5000 ml Middle East and Africa Car Care Products Market, By End-User Retail (B2C Professional (B2B) Middle East and Africa Car Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel E-Commerce Retail Stores Car Detailing Stores UAE UAE Car Care Products Market, By Product Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Glass Cleaning Products Interior Care Products Wheel and Tire Care Products UAE Car Care Products Market, By Packaging Volume Less than 250 ml 251 - 500 ml 501 - 999 ml 1000 - 5000 ml More than 5000 ml UAE Car Care Products Market, By End-User Retail (B2C Professional (B2B) UAE Car Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel E-Commerce Retail Stores Car Detailing Stores Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM LATAM Car Care Products Market, By Product Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Glass Cleaning Products Interior Care Products Wheel and Tire Care Products LATAM Car Care Products Market, By Packaging Volume Less than 250 ml 251 - 500 ml 501 - 999 ml 1000 - 5000 ml More than 5000 ml LATAM Car Care Products Market, By End-User Retail (B2C Professional (B2B) LATAM Car Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel E-Commerce Retail Stores Car Detailing Stores Brazil Brazil Car Care Products Market, By Product Car Cleaning Products Car Polish Car Wax Glass Cleaning Products Interior Care Products Wheel and Tire Care Products Brazil Car Care Products Market, By Packaging Volume Less than 250 ml 251 - 500 ml 501 - 999 ml 1000 - 5000 ml More than 5000 ml Brazil Car Care Products Market, By End-User Retail (B2C Professional (B2B) Brazil Car Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel E-Commerce Retail Stores Car Detailing Stores Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM







Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/car-care-products-market/toc





Recent Development

In September 2022 , Turtle Wax opened a new auto care facility in Mumbai in partnership with Carxotic, which specializes in purchasing rare cars from all over the country. A variety of car detailing services is available from the Turtle Wax Car Care Studio, which skilled technicians and staff.

, Turtle Wax opened a new auto care facility in Mumbai in partnership with Carxotic, which specializes in purchasing rare cars from all over the country. A variety of car detailing services is available from the Turtle Wax Car Care Studio, which skilled technicians and staff. In February 2022, Altro Group introduced the Royal Warranted car care expert's new Fogger. It takes 10 minutes to work and helps cover offensive odors with a delightful minty freshness thanks to its straightforward "one-shot operation."





News Media

Europe to Grab Lion’s Share in the Automotive Beauty Market

India’s Automotive Sector Outlook

Top 10 Car Recycling Companies In The World

An Introduction to the Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry in 2020





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Silicone in Car Care Products Market : Information by Product (Silicones and Specialty Silicones), Application (Paint Preservatives, Polishes), End-User (DIY), and Region — Forecast till 2030

ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market : Information by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Level of Autonomy (Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), Product Type (Fluid), and Region—Forecast Till 2031

Railway Maintenance Machinery Market : Information by Product (Tamping Machine), Application (Ballast Track, Non-ballast Track), Sales (Aftermarket Sales), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Used Car Market : Information by Vehicle Type (Sedan, SUV), Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel), Distribution Channel (Franchised Dealer, Independent Dealer), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Luxury Travel Market : Information by Type of Tour (Cruise/Ship Expedition), Age Group (Millennial (21–30), Generation X (31–40)), Type of Traveler, and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com