Shop Local USA Emerges as the Hero for Local Businesses with Unique Post Pandemic Marketing Approach

Right now, local businesses are in a fight for survival, especially after the pandemic.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local businessman, entrepreneur and 16-year legislative veteran, A.G. Crowe started Shop Local USA for the primary purpose of getting the public to shop local businesses. “Right now, local businesses are in a fight for survival, especially after the pandemic”, says Crowe. All over America, local businesses are feeling the pressure from big box stores and on-line competition. The status quo is not an option for small and local businesses if they want to survive and thrive. The locals must do things differently! That’s where the Shop Local USA platform comes in! When local business joins with us, we share the knowledge, expertise, and the utilization of the latest technological tools to compete with the big guys. When visiting the website, www.ShopLocalUSA.com, the colorful artistic renderings of cities and towns featuring hundreds of local businesses catches and keeps everyone’s attention, generating hits that, when clicked on, are tracked and re-directed to the local business’ website or social media sites. “We call it a ‘Digital Tour’ of local businesses, but we also include roads, schools, churches, government sites, post offices, historical venues, and lots of interesting secret links to keep everyone clicking”, says Crowe. “It’s a fun way to discover and learn all about one’s city or town and draw attention to the local businesses.” “What we’ve accomplished so far has been hugely successful with 21 ‘Digital Tours’, over 1,800 participating members and almost 2 million hits on our site,” according to Crowe. Shop Local USA tracks the number of clicks on a business link so that they will appreciate the value of staying on the platform, year after year. Crowe put the entire platform together with the goal of keeping the cost low enough for even the smallest local business to participate. “It’s just $295 the first year with a small hosting fee each year thereafter,” Crowe says. This is an affordable opportunity or platform that ranks high on search engines, gets attention with a unique marketing approach, and directs traffic to the participating local businesses for a very reasonable cost. If you are a local business and would like to join the platform, just contact us at info@shoplocalusa.com. The platform has grown rapidly with plans for many more tours. Crowe invites those interested in joining the team as an Exclusive Marketing Agent where you own your own business or territory. Shop Local USA handles all the production, and the EMA is trained to call on local businesses to join the tour in their town.
— A.G. Crowe
If you are interested in owning your own business, contact us at ag@agcrowe.com. We’d love to hear from you and fill you in on the rest of the exciting details. Local restaurants, retail shops, auto dealerships, drug stores, health and fitness facilities, gyms, beauty/barber shops, food stores, jewelry stores, auto repair shops, nail salons, real estate firms, attorneys, physicians, insurance companies, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, contractors, hardware stores, A/C & Heating companies, financial advisors, laundry/cleaners, pest control companies, veterinarians, tire stores, specialty shops and appliance stores can all benefit from this all new strategic marketing tool!
Please SHOP LOCAL!
