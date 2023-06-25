Governor to travel to Colorado for Western Governors’ Association annual meeting

BOULDER, Colo. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday will travel to Boulder, Colorado for the annual meeting of the Western Governors’ Association (https://westgov.org/).

The governor will meet with other Western governors on shared priorities and is set to moderate a panel on Monday focused on rural health care delivery, in addition to attending other discussions and events. She will also meet with federal officials in attendance.

She is expected to return on Wednesday, June 28.