EnergySolutions Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven E. Birchfield as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing its current CFO, Greg Wood, who will be retiring from the company at the end of June.



"We are excited to welcome Steve to our company,” said President and CEO, Ken Robuck. "His expertise and demonstrated track record of success in managing financial operations, implementing strategic financial plans and driving growth and profitability, will be instrumental in our continued success."

Birchfield brings a wealth of experience and expertise to EnergySolutions, having spent the last nine years as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Summit Utilities. With assets of more than $3 billion, Summit is a private natural gas distribution company with utilities serving 625,000 customers in six states. Prior to Summit, Birchfield held various finance leadership roles with Essential Power, Tennessee Valley Authority and Progress Energy (now part of Duke Energy). He holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Florida.

"I am honored to join EnergySolutions and build upon the foundation laid by Greg," stated Birchfield. "I am committed to leveraging my experience and skills to contribute to the company's growth, financial stability and long-term success."

Wood served as CFO for EnergySolutions for the past eleven years. "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Greg for his outstanding contributions and dedication to EnergySolutions," said Robuck. "Under his financial leadership, we have achieved significant milestones and financial success. His strategic insights and expertise have played a pivotal role in our growth, development and financial stability."

EnergySolutions offers customers a full range of integrated services and solutions, including nuclear operations, characterization, decommissioning, decontamination, site closure, transportation, nuclear materials management, processing, recycling, and disposition of nuclear waste, and research and engineering services across the nuclear fuel cycle. For additional information about EnergySolutions visit www.energysolutions.com.

For more information, please contact Mark Walker at 801-231-9194 or mwalker@energysolutions.com.