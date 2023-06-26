Fugro to Expand its Americas Center of Expertise for Offshore Wind in the City of Norfolk

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Fugro, the world’s leading geo data specialist, will expand its Americas Center of Expertise for Offshore Wind in the City of Norfolk. The company’s Virginia operations have grown considerably over the past decade, in line with the boom in offshore wind projects on the U.S. East Coast. The expansion will create an additional 15 jobs in the state. Performing site characterization of offshore wind developments, Fugro provides critical information about seafloor and environmental conditions to guide safe and efficient project planning, design, and construction activities.

“Virginia is poised to become the market leader in offshore wind technology, development, and deployment, and the expansion of Fugro’s Americas Center of Expertise for the industry in the City of Norfolk will advance energy innovation in the Commonwealth and in the U.S.,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are committed to a strategy to ensure a reliable, affordable, and clean energy economy of tomorrow for Virginians, and Fugro’s research on offshore wind development aids our efforts while also creating new, high-quality jobs.”

“As the Commonwealth’s economy grows, our energy needs will also evolve. Fugro’s work with offshore wind projects to meet the future power generation needs of businesses and citizens in Virginia and beyond is vital,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are excited the company will be able to tap into the region’s robust maritime workforce to fill its new roles, and thank Fugro for again investing in the City of Norfolk.”

“Norfolk has consistently proven an ideal location for us to foster and expand our expertise in this important market,” remarked Céline Gerson, Fugro's Group Director of the Americas and President of Fugro USA. “We are thrilled to continue our growth here, benefiting from the city's strategic central position on the East Coast, favorable business climate, and access to the nation's top maritime talent.”

“As a regional leader in offshore wind energy, the City of Norfolk is committed to attracting businesses that support the advancement of offshore research and technology,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. “Fugro, an international leader in geo-data, provides innovative work that is invaluable to the growth of the offshore wind industry globally, and our workforce development efforts locally.”

“For the past three years, the Hampton Roads Alliance has been working with Fugro and its local team to support the growth of the emerging offshore wind industry in our region,” said Douglas L. Smith, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Alliance. “I am thrilled to see Fugro expanding in our region and continuing its commitment to the City of Norfolk. This business decision sends a strong message to the industry that Hampton Roads is an ideal location for the alternative energy industry cluster.”

“Norfolk's vibrant innovation ecosystem and commitment to growth make it the perfect location for Fugro to further enhance its presence in the renewable energy sector,” said Delegate Jackie Hope Glass. “We look forward to Fugro’s expansion and witnessing their positive impact on our community and the broader offshore wind industry.”



Founded in 1962 and headquartered in the Netherlands, Fugro unlocks insights from Geo-data to help clients mitigate risks during the design, construction and operation of their assets, both on land and at sea. Their integrated approach combines Geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice to inform decision-making at every stage of the project life cycle. Fugro employs around 10,000 professionals working across 57 countries in support of the energy transition, sustainable infrastructure, and climate change adaptation. The company’s Americas headquarters is located in Houston, Texas.