Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Sullivan vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District





26 June 2023





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals to fill the vacancy to be created by the August 1, 2023, retirement of Judge Sherri B. Sullivan after nearly 35 years of judicial service.





Sullivan earned her bachelor’s degree in justice administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and her law degree from Saint Louis University. After serving as a prosecutor for the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office, she was appointed in March 1989 as an associate circuit judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis city), where she was appointed as a circuit judge approximately five and a half years later. In August 1999, she was elevated to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and served twice as its chief judge: from June 2003 through July 2004 and again from July 2021 through June 2022.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov, or by postal mail to Appellate Judicial Commission, Appeals Judge Vacancy, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available below.









Applications will be accepted until noon Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Interested persons may download the application materials and instructions below.









The commission has reserved Monday, August 28 through Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, on the third floor of the Old Post Office building, 815 Olive Street, in downtown St. Louis to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of applicants to be interviewed as well as information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.









Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676



