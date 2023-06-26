At Last, Change is Coming to the Automotive Industry
Putting an end to the Treacherous, Underhanded, and Unlawful Behavior
All things considered, the fact that the 50 largest firms own less than 10% of the market share combined, comes as no surprise. Loyalty hasn’t been earned so fragmentation prevails.”DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Adam Macias, TinMan
The origin of TinMan began with the idea of changing the often negative, yet accurate perception of the automotive industry. Comparing the repair experience from 1914 to the contemporary experience will show that over the past 100 plus years, little has changed. The Consumer Federation of America’s Consumer Complaint Survey has consistently ranked the entire automotive industry in the bottom three in terms of the number of complaints for the past 20 years, with the industry finishing last for the past 16 years.
Consumer Reports outlines the reasons for customer dissatisfaction, including pricing, improper repairs, repair duration, and unsuccessful repairs. “All things considered, the fact that the 50 largest firms own less than 10% of the market share combined, comes as no surprise. Loyalty hasn’t been earned so fragmentation prevails,” said Erick King, co-founder of TinMan.
At its core, TinMan embodies technological and philosophical innovation. By implementing modern features such as digital inspection reports, text updates during service, email updates and reminders between routine service appointments, manufacturer recall service alerts, utilization of body cameras, and revolutionary remote diagnostic technology, TinMan believes these tools both acknowledge consumer preferences and address their most frequent concerns.
"The automotive industry as a whole has neglected consumers. There hasn’t been a viable alternative to force them to start earning customers' hard-earned money, until now," Erick King comments. "We’ve done a lot of work to identify the needs of vehicle owners at a fundamental level, to best address those needs we've founded three core principles: convenience, transparency, and accountability. The accelerated traction we've seen in this extraordinarily fragmented industry is a direct reflection of those principles," he adds.
TinMan is the only automotive service provider in the world that offers customers a "made-to-order" service. Customers curate every step of the process with various options, such as service time and location, preferred technician, retailer, and replacement part manufacturer. Same-day servicing and installment plans are made available for the most demanding situations. With shop rates more than 2.5 times lower than the national average, TinMan provides access to automotive services for customers of all income levels. In addition to the core services, TinMan offers pre-purchase inspections for prospective used car buyers. “Our comprehensive inspections provide consumers with the assurance of fully understanding the vehicle's condition before making a purchase,” comments COO Adam Macias. Furthermore, TinMan provides the Blue Series Maintenance Program (B.S.P.), offering members round-the-clock protection. As part of this program, members will receive real-time alerts that include a description of the trouble code (DTC) and estimates for replacement parts and labor.
TinMan is the first company to empower automotive repair engineers by creating an environment conducive to executing repairs with precision, speed, and efficiency. TinMan has addressed many technician concerns by implementing a self-selection process that gives independent repair engineers the autonomy to choose only the jobs that fall within their circle of competence. TinMan has attracted best-in-class engineers with a starting hourly rate north of $51, more than double the national average of $23.89. “All technicians are required to sign an accountability agreement prior to joining TinMan, which outlines our standards and procedures. The goal is to change the perception of repair engineers, in order to do so, there needs to be 1) High Standards and 2) Strict Standards,” said TinMan co-founder Timmothy King.
A service better than the competition, at a price lower than the competition, TinMan is making things simple.
About TinMan:
Since 2020, TinMan has been providing concierge vehicle services in Texas. Our simplified repair process connects vehicle owners in need to automotive engineers with a combined 80 years of experience who travel to their location, providing a personal touch. TinMan is committed to outstanding customer service, guided by three principles: Convenience, Transparency, and Accountability. Service capabilities include passenger vehicles, light trucks, diesel vehicles, both domestic and foreign, farming equipment, and generators. To learn more about TinMan, visit TinManMTO.com.
