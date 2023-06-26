U.S. and Republic of Singapore Navies Conduct Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023

Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the two navies. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies will enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. The exercise is an extension of the longstanding bilateral engagement series, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT), which the two navies have conducted annually since 1995.

U.S. Navy Capt. Sean Lewis, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, said Pacific Griffin 2023 would enhance mutual understanding, demonstrate maritime capabilities and deepen the long-standing partnership between the two navies.

“For more than 55 years, U.S. and Republic of Singapore forces have forged an enduring relationship based on robust security, defense cooperation, and lasting people-to-people ties,” said Lewis. “We have an unwavering commitment to our partners in this region. Pacific Griffin provides a challenging and technologically advanced training opportunity that allows us to become more dynamic and build competencies as an integrated maritime force.”

The U.S. and Singapore work together frequently on a number of initiatives and conduct regular personnel exchanges, participating in bilateral and multilateral exercises such as CARAT, Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT), and Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), as well as multi-national counter-piracy activities.

Pacific Griffin 2023 will have events ashore and at sea, including combined afloat sea combat training, anti-submarine warfare and anti-air warfare demonstrations, and replenishment at sea.

Participating U.S. Navy assets include the littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), and maritime patrol aircraft from CTF-72.

Manchester, an Independence-variant littoral combat ship, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Commander, Task Force 76/3 Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT.