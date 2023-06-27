NCIC Inmate Communications Implements 988 Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Hotline in Over 800 Detention Facilities

NCIC Inmate Communications has extended the availability of the 988 Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Hotline to incarcerated customers at no charge.

LONGVIEW, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NCIC Inmate Communications, a leading provider of correctional communications solutions, announces the implementation of the 988 Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Hotline on our phones and tablets in over 800 state, county, city, tribal, and military detention facilities. The FCC-mandated hotline, established in 2022, offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors across more than 200 crisis centers, serving as a vital Lifeline for individuals grappling with suicidal thoughts or mental health crises while incarcerated.

Recent statistics from the US Department of Justice indicate that over 50% of individuals incarcerated in correctional facilities have been diagnosed with mental illness. In response to this pressing issue, NCIC Inmate Communications has made the 988 Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Hotline available to their incarcerated customers, demonstrating their deep concern for the welfare of those in their care. By providing access to this free mental health service, NCIC aims to prevent self-harm incidents, reduce assaults on detention officers and fellow inmates, and offer comfort to incarcerated individuals by ensuring they have someone to talk to about their anxieties at any time of the day or night.

The Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC) Work Release program was the first agency to approach NCIC, urging them to enable the new 988 dialing on their phone system. This initiative was to ensure that residents facing mental health emergencies have round-the-clock access to mental health experts. While 988 is a nationally-available Suicide and Crisis Hotline established by the FCC, offering free access to crisis experts from any phone (excluding prison phones), NCIC has successfully interconnected their network with the 988 system. They became the first correctional communications provider to enable this on their network, setting a precedent they hope their industry peers will follow to protect those they serve.

Ryan Price, director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, expressed his astonishment when informed about NCIC's initiative in Iowa. He applauded their ability to provide access to external services at no cost to the inmates, highlighting the uniqueness of their approach as an inmate phone provider.

Integrating 988 dialing into NCIC's system was a seamless process. The company added it to their main speed dialing menu, ensuring ease of use for newly incarcerated users. To comply with state regulations, privacy concerns, and HIPAA compliance guidelines, calls made through the 988 hotline can be recorded or not recorded based on applicable state regulations. NCIC Inmate Communications has also implemented an alert feature that promptly notifies key staff members via text message or email whenever the 988 number is dialed, enabling proactive assistance, if necessary.

By enabling access to the 988 Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Hotline, NCIC has witnessed significant benefits, including immediate and free access to mental health experts for agencies of all sizes, a reduction in suicide attempts within correctional facilities, and a decrease in suicide liabilities, fights, and assaults on correctional officers. The service is offered at no cost to both incarcerated individuals and the correctional agencies, eliminating any financial burden that may have otherwise been placed. Furthermore, grievances filed due to limited access to psychologists and mental health professionals have been eliminated, resulting in immediate compliance with mental health mandates imposed by state jail compliance agencies or corrections regulatory bodies.

NCIC believes that their initiative aligns with their obligation to give back to their customers, acknowledging the importance of mental health support in correctional facilities. They encourage other industry players to embrace the 988 Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Hotline to ensure the well-being of those in their care. For more information about the 988 Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Hotline, please visit: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988