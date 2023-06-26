Bee Ulmo’s APF 200+ Wins 2023 London Honey Award for Quality
Chilean Patagonia honey offers more substantial immune boosters and antibacterial benefits than Manuka honeyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as Patagonia’s elixir for health and longevity, honey brand Bee Ulmo recently won a Platinum Award for Best Quality at the 2023 London Honey Awards. The accolade for its APF 200+ product comes just a few months after receiving the same honor at the 2023 Paris International Honey Awards.
APF-certified Ulmo Honey is special honey made from bees that forage on the nectar of the flowering Ulmo tree, native only to Chilean Patagonia. Ulmo Honey is under strict quality control, with oversight from the Catholic University of Chile, which tests each batch for authenticity and health properties.
“Our honey is monitored for APF certifications, which can contain APF levels of 100+, 150+ or 200+,” said Ruben Lhasa and Romina Raffo, the co-founders of Bee Ulmo. “The higher the APF, the more effective antibacterial properties of the honey.”
“The region has a worldwide reputation as a ‘clean and green’ place,” they added, “as it has been barely touched by the impact of human development. We harvest and extract the honey in small batches and use only unprocessed and unfiltered raw Patagonian Ulmo Honey without any additives or artificial ingredients. The purity and creamy texture are maintained in their natural state. We never heat up or mix our honey. This assures its anti-bacterial properties, vitamins, minerals and enzymes.”
Bee Ulmo honey is known to support optimum health with its antibacterial properties and is positively associated with boosting metabolism, relaxing the nervous system, improving circulation and blood flow, and regulating cholesterol. Wellness professionals recommend honey with high APF levels because it can support the immune system and kidney and urinary tract health; lessen arthritis symptoms; and regulate digestion.
Lhasa and Raffo are dedicated to promoting economic growth in Chilean Patagonia. They hope that thousands of people will benefit from well-paying jobs in a healthy, sustainable and growing Ulmo Honey industry.
Bee Ulmo wants to make a difference and stand for something good in the world. Each year, the company donates 1% of sales or 10% of profits, whichever is larger, to environmental causes.
Bee Ulmo is currently available in the United States, China, the Middle East, The Netherlands and Spain. For more information and to shop now, visit beeulmo.com.
