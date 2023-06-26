Leap Academy Revolutionizes Professional Education: Awarded Start-up of the Year 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 has ushered in a new era for professional education with Leap Academy by Ilana Golan. Leap Academy has been awarded the prestigious title of Start-up of the Year thanks to its innovative and transformative proprietary system that prepares professionals for the future of work. As AI continues to shape the corporate world, Leap Academy's unique combination of engineered learning, hands-on strategies, and mindset development has become an essential resource for professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve.
Ilana Golan, the mastermind behind Leap Academy, recognized a glaring gap in traditional education systems failing to address the rapidly changing needs of professionals. "Leap Academy isn't only about the reputation and career change, the impact ripples to happier families, stronger companies, and overall a better world," explains Golan.
Now, driven professionals who had nowhere to go for help are recognizing Leap Academy as their go-to, enabling them to fast-track to leadership, change functions, switch industries, or embrace entrepreneurship. The academy's unique methodology seamlessly combines branding techniques, coaching, networking, and mindset development for comprehensive and lasting results.
So far, Leap Academy has already made a significant impact on the global professional community, touching the lives of over 40,000 professionals across four continents. The testimonies from participants are evidence of the powerful transformations, with impressive success stories emerging from a variety of professional backgrounds.
To provide a glimpse into the value offered by Leap Academy, a free training session is now available for professionals curious about the revolutionary learning experience. To access the free training, visit https://www.leapacademy.com/free-training
