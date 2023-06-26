Hydrostor Boosts Global Government Relations, Policy and Regulatory Affairs Team with Addition of Two Industry Veterans

Scott Bolton and Sarah Griffiths join Hydrostor to enhance relationships with global policy makers and regulatory leaders to support the transition to carbon-free energy solutions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrostor Inc. (Hydrostor), a leading global long duration energy storage (LDES) solution developer and operator, announced today the addition of Scott Bolton and Sarah Griffiths to lead the company’s global government relations, policy and regulatory affairs function.

Scott Bolton joins Hydrostor as Executive Vice President, Global Policy & Regulatory Affairs and brings with him a diverse background in public policy, commercial and regulatory strategy, and government relations.

Scott was most recently the Senior Vice President of Transmission and Market Development for Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary PacifiCorp, a multi-state electricity provider in the Western US. While at PacifiCorp he was instrumental in the development of several landmark clean energy and decarbonization policies at the state and federal levels. He has previously worked as a lobbyist and as a staff member for U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Sarah Griffiths joins the Hydrostor team as Vice President, Government & Regulatory Affairs based at our Toronto office.

Sarah has actively been involved in all areas of electricity market operation, regulation, legislation and policy development most recently at Enel North America where she focused on expanding the participation of alternative technologies across Canada and the US. Sarah has been a leading voice of alternative resources and the value they create to meet sustainability, cost-effectiveness and competition goals of system operators, regulators and utilities.

“Together, Scott and Sarah bring a tremendous amount of political and regulatory expertise covering our key jurisdictions in the United States and Canada,” said Curt VanWalleghem, CEO of Hydrostor. “As we continue to build out our global pipeline of new long-duration energy storage projects, we welcome Scott and Sarah’s extensive knowledge, networks and deep experience in the global clean energy industry.”

Added Jon Norman, Hydrostor’s President: “Recognizing the incredible complexity of energy sector regulations that differ from one jurisdiction to the next, we will leverage Scott and Sarah’s broad industry experience and networks to demonstrate the benefits of compressed air long duration storage technology as a critical and fundamental component to creating an affordable and reliable clean energy grid.”

About Hydrostor Inc.

Hydrostor is a leading developer and operator of long-duration energy storage systems. Hydrostor leverages a proven technology solution for delivering long-duration energy storage (eight hours or more) to power grids around the world. Hydrostor’s technology uses compressed air and water to store energy. This patented technology allows grid operators to draw on clean energy, even when there is no sun to fuel solar panels and no wind to generate energy from turbines.

Hydrostor has a successful utility scale facility commercially contracted to Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) located in Goderich, Ontario, and two advanced projects in development in Kern County, California and New South Wales, Australia. We have an extensive early-stage pipeline of projects in North America, Australia and Europe.

Hydrostor, founded in 2012, is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and other forward-thinking institutional investors, providing financial security to commit to top-tier energy projects. We are headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices in Melbourne, Australia and Sacramento, USA.

