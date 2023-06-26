Fresh Food Packaging Market Size to Worth USD 184.5 BN by 2030

The global fresh food packaging market size is predicted to be worth around USD 184.5 billion by 2030 and it is expanding at a CAGR of 3.88% from 2022 to 2030, as per Precedence Research.

Ottawa, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fresh food packaging market size was valued at USD 136.08 billion in 2022. Asia Pacific boosted the sector for fresh food packaging and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50% in 2021. The region is estimated to rule the market over the forecast period. The region is a hub to several developing economies including China, South Korea, India, Japan, and Indonesia. A large customer base in nations like India and China attracts a high demand for fresh food products, which is propelling the demand for fresh food packaging over the forecast period.



North America evolved as the third-largest market for fresh food packaging in 2022 pertaining to the existence of developed application units in the U.S. and Canada. Increasing concentration on reducing the usage of plastics in the food and beverages sector is expected to propel the demand for sustainable solutions in these areas. Strict norms about environmental safety and the increasing need for easily disposable alternatives are expected to drive the demand for biodegradable and recyclable materials in packaging applications.

Key Insights:

The flexible fresh food packaging segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

By material, the plastic material segment has accounted revenue share of over 37.5% in 2021.

By application, the dairy products segment has held highest revenue share of over 39.6% in 2021.

segment has held highest revenue share of over 39.6% in 2021. The fruits and vegetable application segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Report Highlights

Based on packaging , the rigid packaging segment helps in providing stronger support to the goods which are packed with barrier walls and foam basis. These packs are extremely easy to store, and they protect the content during transit. The rigid fresh food packaging segment has generated revenue share of 52.7% in 2021.

, the rigid packaging segment helps in providing stronger support to the goods which are packed with barrier walls and foam basis. These packs are extremely easy to store, and they protect the content during transit. The rigid fresh food packaging segment has generated revenue share of 52.7% in 2021. Based on material , the plastic material segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The factors for the growth of this segment are low cost, abundant availability and durability. This type of packaging allows efficient moisture barrier to the contents of the package.

, the plastic material segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The factors for the growth of this segment are low cost, abundant availability and durability. This type of packaging allows efficient moisture barrier to the contents of the package. Based on application, the dairy products market segment will have the largest revenue share in the forecast period. The storage and the transportation of this fresh produce has high costs as it requires safe handling. Many market players are developing products to cater to specific consumer demands. Apart from the dairy segment the fruits and vegetables application segment will also have a growth as there is an increased preference amongst the consumers for a vegan diet.





Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Size by 2030 USD 184.5 Billion CAGR 3.88% from 2022 to 2030 Rigid Packaging Segment Share 52.70% in 2021 Flexible Packaging Segment Share 47.30% in 2021 Asia Pacific Market Share 50% in 2021 Key players Amcor plc, DS Smith Plc, Flex-Pack, Huhtamaki, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Mondi, Transcontinental Inc., FFP Packaging Ltd., Sealed Air, GRUPO LANTERO, INFIA srl, Clifton Packaging Group Limited, ProAmpac, Coveris, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, PPC Flexible Packaging LLC, Genpak, LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, WINPAK LTD

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Consumption of the expired food materials may cause serious health disorders so a real-time monitoring system that helps to detect food quality such as it's safety, hygiene and inexpensive rates, is installed where consumers can opt for food packages with the best quality.

Nanotechnology, which indicates the discipline of miniature materials, is ready to play a significant role in food manufacturing and packaging. Nanostructured materials are applied as antimicrobial thin films, gas-permeable composites and oxygen hunters.

Innovative sensors guarantee the safety and quality of food items from the manufacturers to the customers. This pattern gives rise to various sensor designs that enhances the food safety by quality assurance such as freshness, carbon dioxide, pathogens, leakage, oxygen, pH and temperature. These factors prove to be a driving force for the market during the forecast period.

Restraints

In the US, fresh food packaging products that are hazardous to health are disposed oriented on analytical chemistry. According to the European Union, all fresh food packaging materials require to be cleared depending on toxicological techniques and administrated norms, nevertheless of exposure.

The basic functions of fresh food packaging are to safeguard the food from pollution and preserve its integrity, quality and safety. Most of the fresh food packaging systems include common safety requirements that are focused to prevent the physical, chemical, and sanitary cohesion of the contents of fresh food packages. These demands basically inhibit the transmission of substances from the food packaging products to the food that might be hazardous to people’s health and an unacceptable change in taste, composition or aroma of the packed food. These are the factors that restraint the market growth of the fresh food packaging industry.

Opportunities.

The packaging is done in such a way that it keeps a check on the pH changes and other factors that provide the degree of food spoilage. These indicating factors give precise data about product quality by surrounding circumstances and headspace gases contained in the packages. They can be combined with the package surface or merged to packages that are introduced for determining metabolite residual material produced during storage. Microbial spoilage, package integrity, temperature, physical shock, of the packaged product can be maintained.

Preserving the quality and safety in terms of purchasers, superiors and food manufacturers has great capability in the advancement of new sensing systems coupled with the food packaging, which are better than the existing traditional technologies like weight, color, appearance and control of volume.

Challenges

Manufacturers are facing several challenges in terms of food illumination and using ultraviolet (UV) light for sanitizing. The disinfection or germicidal techniques applied both in food manufacturing lines and for the food itself directly or through tools poses a challenge.

The challenges faced by the fresh food packaging market still exist, due to its nature of delivering food that proves to be a limitation. For example, the food takes a lot of time to reach customers worldwide after the packaging has been done. Aa a result, the packaged food may not be recent or fresh and may alter its taste and aroma prior to the delivery to the consumer. The risk of food being ruined prior to reaching the customer is rising, which could, in turn, produce a heavy loss of the initial investments in the packaging sector.

Recent Developments

May 2019 - To acquire Automated Packaging Systems Inc., a leading producer of high-reliability, automated bagging systems, Sealed Air Corporation made a definitive agreement, for a purchase price of USD 510 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

April 2019 - Amite Ultra Recyclable, launched its first packaging product made from the company’s revolutionary, called as Amcor, which is a more sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film.

Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type

Rigid Clamshells Trays & Boxes Others

Flexible Pouches & Bags Wraps & Films







By Material

Plastic Polypropylene Polyethylene Polystyrene Polyvinyl Chloride Polyethylene Terephthalate

Paper and paperboard

Poly lactic acid

Others





By Pack Type

Converted Roll Stock

Gusseted Bags

Flexible Paper

Corrugated Box

Others





By Application

Dairy products

Fruits and vegetables

Eggs meat and seafood





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





