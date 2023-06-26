40 Years Since Its Arcade Debut, Atari’s Reimagined Quantum: Recharged Re-Embarks on a Galactic Journey Fraught with Danger and Brimming with Cosmic Wonder

A Symphony of Action-Packed Color and Sound, Quantum: Recharged Blasts onto PC and Consoles Later This Year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari ® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — is excited to reveal Quantum: Recharged , the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Atari Recharged series. Quantum: Recharged reimagines the classic 40 years since its arcade debut, featuring modern flourishes that have become a staple in the Recharged series. Coming to PC and consoles later this year, Quantum: Recharged invites players to navigate waves of enemies with only a nimble ship and a trove of unique power-ups.



Atari will showcase the first demo and trailer for Quantum: Recharged at the Brazilian Independent Games (BIG) Festival in São Paulo, from June 28, 2023, to July 2, 2023. The largest gaming event in Latin America, BIG Festival expects to welcome over 500,000 visitors this year. In addition to Quantum: Recharged, Atari will present four individual demo booths as part of the Panorama Mundo section on the show floor, where attendees can visit and play games.

In Quantum: Recharged, players must defeat waves of enemies by encircling and entrapping groups of foes with their ship to create punishing dead zones that destroy them. With no onboard guns, lasers, or missiles to shoot enemies down, Quantum: Recharged challenges players to avoid taking damage and progress through increasingly difficult levels by mastering their ship’s maneuverability.

A fusion of frenetic gameplay and quick-thinking problem-solving, Quantum: Recharged is a visual cosmic wonder complemented by an energetic original soundtrack from award-winning composer Megan McDuffie, featuring soaring melodies and infectious beats.

Key Features of Quantum: Recharged Include:

What’s Old is New: Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield.



Use modernized movesets and powerups to avoid deadly laser attacks from Quarks and stalking Neutrons as you streak across the high-flying battlefield. Mode Madness: Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies.



Two modes of gameplay — Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode — encourage you to either duke it out across 25 unique levels or just survive as long as you can against progressively dangerous waves of enemies. Power-Ups: Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might turn the tide of battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch!



Even the odds with randomly spawning perks like unlimited dodges, enemy freezing abilities, and extra life nodes. One powerup might turn the tide of battle, but multiple will pack a serious punch! Co-Op and Leaderboards: Cover more ground with a friend across all modes of play to strategically clear out enemies in tandem and compete in global leaderboards in both Arcade and Challenge modes.

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop culture, follow on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube , and join the community on Discord .

Quantum: Recharged is developed by Sneakybox and published by Atari. The game will launch on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS, and Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S later this year. To learn more, visit the official website .

A press kit including key art, screenshots, logos, and videos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/quantum-recharged-presskit .

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About Sneakybox

SneakyBox is a digital development studio focusing on games, porting, VR/AR products and interactive engineering solutions. They have created lasting friendships with partner companies worldwide.

The company was founded in 2012 by Liudas Ubarevičius and Justas Šalkevičius and currently has a team of more than 50+ developers, artists & industry professionals. The team has a wide range of skills that allow us to release games and products on all major platforms using most game engines and industry tools.

The studio has completed work on over 500 projects, working together with such companies as Atari, Untold Tales, MODUS games, DO-GAMES, and others.