Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,318 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Alberta Cancer Foundation, Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary to make historic funding announcement at the Calgary Cancer Centre

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Join the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary on June 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. MT for a historic funding announcement at the new Calgary Cancer Centre. Located on the Foothills Hospital campus, the Calgary Cancer Centre is expected to open in 2024. As the largest comprehensive cancer centre in Canada, this first-of-its-kind facility will enable access to world-leading cancer care, research and education right here in Calgary, all under one roof.
WHO: Speakers will include:
  • Dignitaries from the Government of Alberta
  • Alberta Cancer Foundation
  • Alberta Health Services
  • University of Calgary
WHEN: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
10:00 a.m. MT – Media Check-in
10:30 a.m. MT – Formal program begins
12:00 p.m. MT – Photo opportunity
12:00 p.m. MT – Press event concludes
12:00 p.m. MT – Media interview opportunities
WHERE: Calgary Cancer Centre
Main Entrance
Location: 3333 Hospital Drive NW, Calgary, AB

PARKING INFORMATION
TBD
RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12 p.m. (MT) on June 27, 2023
   

Media Contact & RSVP to:
Ryan Kelly, VP, Communications and Community Partnerships
Alberta Cancer Foundation
780.220.8791
ryan.kelly@albertacancer.ca


You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Alberta Cancer Foundation, Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary to make historic funding announcement at the Calgary Cancer Centre

Distribution channels: Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more