MELBOURNE , VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA , June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GJK Facility Services has been a proud supporter of Epworth Medical Foundation for many years. This charitable Foundation raises much needed funds that pay for state-of-the-art equipment and technologies, groundbreaking medical research, world-class facilities and compassionate patient-support programs at Epworth HealthCare.

GJK Facility services has supported the Foundation for many years through our involvement in their annual Gala Ball, which is their biggest fundraising event of the year. We have also donated our time and resources to help with the set up and running of other Foundation events.


Our Managing Director, George Stamas, is a member of the Epworth Medical Foundation Board and has been instrumental in helping the Foundation to achieve its fundraising goals.

The Epworth Medical Foundation is extremely grateful for the ongoing support of GJK Facility Services. This support helps us to make a real difference in the lives of our patients and their families.

For more information about the Epworth Medical Foundation, please visit www.epworth.org.au/foundation

