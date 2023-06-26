Quito City Solstice Celebration Shines Light on Traditions, Mysticism and Cultural Splendor
Quito celebrated the Inti Raymi experience through cultural events, Andean rituals, and visits to heritage churches to appreciate the phenomena of lightQUITO, ECUADOR, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito celebrates the summer solstice every June 21, the time when the sun reaches its highest position in the sky, producing the longest day and the shortest night of the year.
The Inti Raymi or festival of the Sun is one of the most important ancestral traditions of indigenous culture. This celebration, with more than 500 years of history, is a symbol of gratitude that the Andean people offer to Mother Earth, and that they celebrate with music and regional dances.
Among the activities that tourists can do are the colonial churches, where they can discover striking light phenomena. In the morning, in the San Francisco church, the reflection of the sun in the Eternal Father of the Holy Trinity is observed; while in the Iglesia Compañía de Jesús you can see the illuminated main altar; and, in the afternoon, in the church of El Sagrario you can see a ray of light that enters through the dome, illuminating the lower part of the figure of the Sacred Heart, until it reaches the heart and ends in the glass eyes.
Among the sites that develop ancient rites and ceremonies, related to the Quitu-cara or Inca culture, are the Pucará de Rumicucho, the Middle of the World or the archaeological museums of Tulipe, Florida and Rumipamba; ideal places to discover the ancestry of this festival.
During your visit to Quito you will be able to discover this ancient tradition that is kept alive and will allow you to connect with the roots of the Capital of the Center of the World.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic center, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species. And a gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon.
