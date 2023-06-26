AGC Georgia and AGC of America Team Up to Award Contractors for Safety Excellence
Construction safety is a key principle that is paramount to every project, and these firms are the standard bearers of that commitment”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the leading association for the construction industry in Georgia and at the national level, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) and the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC of America) annually partner to recognize firms for company-wide safety excellence. Thirty-three Georgia-based construction firms were honored for their dedication to safety throughout the 2022 calendar year.
“Construction safety is a key principle that is paramount to every project, and these firms are the standard bearers of that commitment,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “We are incredibly proud to recognize these firms for their safety-centric culture and are excited to honor them for their dedication.”
General Contractor Members with Zero Incidence Rate recognized through the National AGC Safety Award (NASA) Program
Alston Construction Company, LLC
Anderson Construction Company
Ben B. Gordy Construction Co., Inc.
Bowen & Watson, Inc.
Bryson Constructors, Inc.
C.A. Murren and Sons Company, Inc.
Choate Construction Company
Division 9 Commercial, Inc.
Dublin Construction Company, Inc.
Duffey Southeast, Inc
FS 360, LLC
Headley Construction Corporation
Hogan Construction Group, LLC
Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc.
Leapley Construction Group
Lusk & Company
McKnight Construction Co., Inc.
MEJA Construction, Inc.
New South Construction Co., Inc.
R. K. Redding Construction, Inc.
RW Allen Construction, LLC
Renfroe Construction Co., LLC
Sheridan Construction
Warren Associates, Inc.
West Construction Company
Young Contracting/SE, Inc.
Specialty Contractor Members with Zero Incidence Rate recognized through the National AGC Safety Award (NASA) Program
Allison-Smith Co., LLC
Brent Scarbrough & Company, Inc.
Dynamic Commercial Painting
Inglett & Stubbs, LLC
Martin Concrete Construction, Inc.
Precision Concrete Construction, Inc.
Precision Electrical Contractors, Inc.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
