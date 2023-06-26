Gabru Bar at Desi: A Unique Fusion of Contemporary Indian Street Food and Craft Cocktails
EINPresswire.com/ -- desi Contemporary Indian Casual is thrilled to announce the launch of Gabru Bar at Desi, a one-of-a-kind craft cocktail bar and dining experience situated between Pruneyard shopping center and downtown Campbell in the heart of Silicon Valley(San Jose and Bay Area, California). Featuring a vibrant and modern atmosphere, Gabru Bar perfectly caters to young professionals, college students, and anyone seeking a casual yet upscale dining experience with delicious food and drink offerings.
Gabru Bar's exciting menu offers a diverse range of flavorful cocktails and dishes that blend traditional Indian flavors with modern twists. Among the unique offerings are the Kulcha Chalupa Taco, which was recognized by Flavor & The Menu as one of the Top 100 Menu items, and Cilantro Seasoned French Fries, featured in Plate Magazine for its differentiated taste.
"Food is where all good stories start," remarks the concept founders, "Contemporary Indian Global Soul is what we aim to offer".
In addition to its inventive food offerings, Gabru Bar boasts a selection of signature craft cocktails, a variety of beer and wine, and a curated selection of Indian beverages designed to perfectly complement each meal and your mood. The cocktail program helps you choose drinks based on how you are feeling that day - Cheerful, romantic, introspective, lighthearted, or mysterious. desi Contemporary Indian Casual has already garnered attention from Lux Life Magazine, which honored it as the Best Contemporary Casual Indian Restaurant in Santa Clara County. The innovative food and beverage concept was also featured on CBS National TV series Destination SF.
To celebrate the launch, Gabru Bar is offering evening and late-night Happy Hour specials throughout the summer, providing the perfect opportunity for guests to enjoy the captivating flavors of contemporary Indian cuisine in a lively social setting.
Whether it's a casual dinner with friends, a romantic date night, or a corporate team event, Gabru Bar at desi Contemporary Indian Casual promises a memorable dining experience for all who visit. Don't miss out on the chance and elevate your mood by indulging in the unique and delicious flavors offered at Gabru Bar.
To experience the modern tastes inspired by India's rich culinary traditions, visit (desi Contemporary Indian Casual & Gabru Bar)
