AGC Georgia’s Young Leadership Program Names Mahsa Poorak as its Member of the Year
Southern Electric Company Chief Operations Officer and General Counsel served as YLP new member coordinator
Mahsa is a leader who leads by example and is passionate about workforce development and training of our next generation workforce”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading association for the construction industry, is honored to name Southern Electric Company, Inc. Chief Operations Officer and General Counsel Mahsa Poorak as the Young Leadership Program (YLP) Member of the Year.
Recently presented at AGC Georgia's Annual Convention, the recognition honors one member of the award-winning YLP for their exceptional contributions to the program’s key objectives of charitable works, leadership development and networking. The group has 23 dedicated individuals serving on its Council.
“Mahsa is a leader who leads by example and is passionate about workforce development and training of our next generation workforce,” said Machell Harper, director of member services with AGC Georgia. “She has done an excellent job communicating with our new members and we want to thank Mahsa for her dedication to AGC Georgia and the Young Leadership Program.”
Poorak served as the new member coordinator for the YLP and supported all of the program’s roundtable, fundraising and volunteer initiatives while exploring new ways to be involved in the community. Additionally, she works with “This Girl Can,” which aims to introduce young women to career paths in which they may not see many women working.
Currently, more than 150 professionals representing 90 AGC Georgia member firms participate in AGC Georgia’s YLP. The group is a cross section of all types of professionals including office and field personnel.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
