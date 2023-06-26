Duke Energy Joins NVBDC as Newest Corporate Member, Demonstrating Commitment to Veteran-Owned Businesses
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
NVBDC welcomes Duke Energy as its newest corporate member committed to bringing veteran-owned businesses opportunities.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Duke Energy is committed to supporting NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) and enhancing their outreach to include them in their procurement opportunities.
This collaboration marks Duke Energy's dedication to supporting and empowering veteran-owned businesses in the United States.
NVBDC is the leading organization that certifies and advocates for veteran-owned businesses, promoting opportunities for them to engage in supplier diversity programs across various industries. By joining NVBDC as a corporate member, Duke Energy underscores its commitment to fostering diversity, inclusivity, and economic growth within the veteran business community.
"We are thrilled to welcome Duke Energy," said Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC. "Their decision to partner with us demonstrates their strong support for veteran-owned businesses and their recognition of the tremendous value they bring to the marketplace. We look forward to working together to drive economic opportunities for veterans and strengthen supplier diversity initiatives."
As a corporate member of NVBDC, Duke Energy gains access to an extensive network of service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) that have undergone rigorous certification processes. This partnership allows Duke Energy to enhance its supplier diversity program by connecting with a diverse range of qualified SD/VOB suppliers who have served in the armed forces.
“Executing the largest energy transition in the nation is a highly technical and complex mission that veteran-owned businesses are uniquely positioned to tackle,” said Dwight Jacobs, senior vice president, and Chief Procurement Officer at Duke Energy. “We look forward to working with NVBDC to bring more veterans into the energy sector – recognizing their experiences, perspectives, and skill sets provide extreme value to an industry that’s as critical as electricity.”
DUKE ENERGY’S COMMITMENT TO DIVERSE SUPPLIERS
Duke Energy's collaboration with NVBDC aligns with its ongoing efforts to promote sustainability, diversity, and community engagement. By embracing veteran-owned businesses, Duke Energy not only strengthens the economic fabric of its local communities but also benefits from the exceptional skills, experience, and dedication that veterans bring to the table.
Duke Energy’s supplier diversity program reflects their commitment to inclusion and developing and expanding relationships with diverse businesses owned by minorities, women, persons with disabilities, LGBT, veterans, service-disabled veterans, or federal HUBZone certified. For the eighth consecutive year, Duke Energy has spent more than $1 billion annually with diverse businesses.
For more information about Duke Energy's partnership with NVBDC and its commitment to supporting veteran-owned businesses, please visit here.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America’s largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people and is executing an aggressive clean energy transition.
About NVBDC: The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original certifying body for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses of all sizes. Dedicated to promoting supplier diversity initiatives and connecting service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses with corporate partners, NVBDC ensures that veterans have access to economic opportunities in the marketplace. NVBDC certification is widely recognized and accepted by major corporations and government entities, facilitating increased business opportunities for veteran business owners.
For more information on this opportunity with Duke Energy and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
