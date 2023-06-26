Risk Analytics Market to Reach USD 109.26 Billion by 2030, with 14.4% CAGR | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global risk analytics market size is expected to reach USD 109.26 Billion in 2030, and register a revenue CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The projected size of the global risk analytics market is expected to reach USD 109.26 billion by 2030, with a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during the forecast period. The rapid digitalization has led to an increase in incidents like data breaches, data theft, cyber-attacks, and fraudulent activities. Consequently, the importance of risk management awareness has grown, becoming one of the key factors driving revenue growth in the forecasted period.

The growing number of tasks, deliverables, data, stakeholders, and resources has significantly elevated the significance of risk management. However, many vulnerabilities often go unnoticed, making it challenging to develop effective risk strategies based solely on instinct. Moreover, with the rise in interconnectivity and mergers & acquisitions involving global businesses and their partners, vendors, and suppliers, the importance of risk analytics has increased while contributing significantly to market revenue growth.

Advancements in cognitive technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics have propelled organizations to move beyond traditional risk management approaches. These smart technologies are being utilized to detect, identify, and prevent risks in high-risk situations. Autonomic computing, combining cognitive technology and automation, enables systems to self-manage and has the potential to self-heal and self-defend against risks. Understanding the root causes of failures allows engineers to take corrective action, such as product redesign. Achieving high manufacturing plant efficiency, reducing energy expenses, and extending product life cycles are some of the key factors contributing to economic profitability, which is expected to significantly drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for smart devices, also known as the Internet of Things (IoT), equipped with various communication, sensor, and computing capabilities, has led to the emergence of enforcement touchpoints and risk monitoring. These devices facilitate the detection of risk events and provide actionable insights, thereby fueling the demand for real-time, persuasive, and dynamic risk management. Various sectors, including finance, internal audit, cybersecurity, supply chain management, and control testing, can enhance their operations and improve risk-related decision-making by integrating risk controls.

Segments Covered in the Report

The market segments covered in the report include Solution Outlook, End-Use Outlook, Deployment Mode Outlook, and Regional Outlook. Under the Solution Outlook, the market is analyzed based on the following categories: Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) Tools, Risk Analytics Tools, Visualization Tools, Dashboard Analytics Tools, Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Software, and Others.

In terms of the End-Use Outlook, the report examines the market across several sectors, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government & Defense, and Others.

The Deployment Mode Outlook provides insights into the different deployment modes used in the risk analytics market. Lastly, the Regional Outlook analyzes the market across various regions.

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk analytics market, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends, with a focus on the different solution outlooks, end-use outlooks, deployment mode outlooks, and regional outlooks.

Strategic development:

The strategic development of the Risk Analytics Market encompasses various factors that drive its growth and shape its trajectory. These strategic developments play a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape and influencing market trends.

One of the key strategic developments in the Risk Analytics Market is the continuous advancement in technology. The integration of cognitive technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics has revolutionized risk management practices. Organizations are now utilizing smart technologies to detect, identify, and prevent risks in high-risk scenarios. The use of autonomic computing, which combines cognitive technology and automation, allows systems to self-manage, self-heal, and self-defend against risks. This technological progress not only enhances risk management capabilities but also opens up new possibilities for effective risk strategies.

Another significant strategic development is the increasing importance of risk management due to rising digitalization. With the rapid digital transformation across industries, there has been a surge in data breaches, cyber-attacks, and fraudulent activities. This has highlighted the need for robust risk management practices and increased the demand for risk analytics solutions. The awareness of risk management has grown significantly, making it a critical focus area for organizations to protect their valuable assets and maintain their reputation.

Competitive Landscape:

IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., FIS, Moody's Analytics, Inc., Verisk Analytics, Inc., AxiomSL, Inc., Gurucul, and Provenir.

