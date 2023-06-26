Ready Meals Market Is Booming So Rapidly with McCain Foods, Kellogg, Nestle, Unilever
The Global Ready Meals Market was valued at USD 152.65 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 224.35 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2023-2029. The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Ready Meals Market with 120+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Conagra Brands (United States), The Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Unilever (United Kingdom/Netherlands), Shanghai Chao Xiang Yuan Food (China), Dr. Oetker (Germany), BRF (Brazil), General Mills (United States), Massa Leve (Brazil), Tyson Foods (United States), Nomad Foods (United Kingdom), Kellogg Company (United States), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), J.M. Smucker Co. (United States), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Pinnacle Foods Co (United States), J.R. Simplot Co. (United States), California American Kitchen (United States), Atkins Nutritionals Inc. (United States), FROSTA AG (Germany), Beyond Meat (United States), etc.
Browse market information, tables, and figures extent in-depth TOC on Ready Meals Market by Application (Out of Home, Door Delivery), by Product Type (Chilled, Frozen, Shelf-stable, Canned), Business scope, Manufacturing, and Outlook – Estimate to 2029.
Finally, all parts of the Global Ready Meals market are also quantitatively evaluated in order to think about the global market alike. This market study contains fundamental data and true figures about the market, which contains a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, restrictions, and future prospects. The report delivers the global money request with the help of Porter's five forces and SWOT analysis.
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
Global Ready Meals Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2023E to 2029: Out of Home, Door Delivery
Ready Meals Market By Type (Value and Volume from 2023 to 2029): Chilled, Frozen, Shelf-stable, Canned
Global Ready Meals Market Study Global Ready Meals Market Breakdown by Type (Chilled, Frozen, Shelf-stable, Canned) by Meal Type (Vegan (Plant-based Sausage, Non-Dairy Milk, Salad, Others), Vegetarian (Rice based Meals, Curry based Meals, Grain-based Meals, Others), Non-Vegetarian (Chicken based Meals, Beef based Meals, Fish based Meals, Others)) by Delivery Mode (Out of Home, Door Delivery) by Cuisine (American, Chinese, Indian, Mexican, South American, Thai, Continental) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Market Drivers:
• The fast-paced nature of modern life leaves consumers with limited time for meal preparation. Ready meals provide a quick and convenient solution for individuals and families who seek a time-efficient way to enjoy a meal. With more people working outside the home, there is a growing need for convenient meal options that require minimal cooking effort. Ready meals cater to the demand for quick and easy meals for lunch or dinner.
Market Trend:
• Busy lifestyles, long working hours, and the desire for quick and hassle-free meal solutions are driving the demand for ready meals. Consumers are seeking convenient options that require minimal preparation and cooking time. There is a rising demand for ready meals that offer healthier options. Consumers are looking for meals with clean labels, natural ingredients, reduced sodium and sugar content, and options that cater to specific dietary needs such as vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free.
Opportunities:
• Offering customizable ready-meal options allows consumers to tailor their meals to specific dietary needs, flavor preferences, and portion sizes. Personalization can enhance the appeal of ready meals and cater to individual consumer preferences. The growing popularity of online shopping and food delivery services presents opportunities for ready-meal manufacturers to reach a wider customer base. Expanding online platforms and partnerships with delivery services can increase accessibility and convenience for consumers.
Challenges:
• The perception of ready meals as processed foods with additives, preservatives, and high levels of sodium and sugar poses challenges. Manufacturers must address nutritional concerns and develop healthier options to meet consumer expectations. Some consumers associate ready meals with lower quality and inferior taste compared to freshly prepared meals. Overcoming this perception and consistently delivering high-quality, flavourful meals is a challenge for manufacturers in the ready meals market.
Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data from up to 3 businesses or countries.
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Ready Meals in these regions, from 2018 to 2028 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2028
Some of the important questions for stakeholders and business professionals for expanding their position in the Global Ready Meals Market:
Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2022?
Q 2. What are the business threats and Impacts of the latest scenario over the market Growth and Estimation?
Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for the Ready Meals movement showcased by applications, types, and regions?
Q 4. What segments grab the most noteworthy attention in Ready Meals Market in 2020 and beyond?
Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Ready Meals Market?
For More Information Read the Table of Content: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-ready-meals-market
Key poles of the TOC:
Chapter 1 Global Ready Meals Market Business Overview
Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [Chilled, Frozen, Shelf-stable, Canned]
Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)
Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown
Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study
Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown
...........
Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness
Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type
Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)
Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix
