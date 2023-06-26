Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Size Witnessing Remarkable Growth in Connectivity Solutions

Demand for reliable communication, advanced satellite tech, expanding IoT & government initiatives are driving public safety satellite broadband market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market, which was valued at $1.36 billion in 2020, is expected to increase to $10.76 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% between 2021 and 2030.

In order to ensure public safety in the event of danger, disaster, or emergency situation and notify the relevant authorities with the aid of satellite communications system, satellite broadband in public safety refers to the integration of internet and satellite communication. Geostationary satellites, receivers, antennas, and sensors are just a few of the several parts that make up the satellite communication system and they all work together to convey the messages in the communication channel.

Satellite broadband communication provides a lifeline for public safety agencies operating in remote, rural, or disaster-prone areas where traditional communication infrastructure may be limited or disrupted. Satellite connectivity ensures reliable and uninterrupted communication, enabling first responders to coordinate emergency efforts, access critical data, and provide real-time updates during crisis situations.

Satellite broadband communication enables public safety agencies to access vital information, such as live video feeds, GIS mapping data, and real-time situational updates, even in areas with inadequate terrestrial network coverage. This improves situational awareness, enhances decision-making capabilities, and enables effective coordination among multiple response teams, fostering a more coordinated and efficient response to emergencies.

Satellite broadband communication solutions can be quickly deployed, making them ideal for immediate response and temporary communication needs during emergencies or events. Public safety agencies can establish temporary communication hubs, mobile command centers, or deploy portable satellite terminals, ensuring instant connectivity and enabling communication interoperability across different response teams.

Satellite broadband communication offers inherent resilience and redundancy. In the event of natural disasters, network failures, or deliberate attacks on terrestrial infrastructure, satellite communication remains operational, providing a reliable backup communication channel for public safety agencies. This redundancy is crucial for maintaining critical communication links when traditional systems may be compromised.

The key players profiled in the satellite broadband communication in public safety market analysis are Gilat Satellite Network, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Inmarsat Global Limited, Iridium Communications, Inc., Ligado Networks, Singtel, Skycasters, Speedcast, ST Engineering Idirect, Inc., and Viasat, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the satellite broadband communication in public safety industry.

