AI Consulting Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- | Accenture, IBM, Capgemini
Stay up to date with AI Consulting Services Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global AI Consulting Services Market was valued at USD 95472.8 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 650671.47 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 38.5% during 2023-2029. The Latest research study released by HTF MI “Global AI Consulting Services Market with 120+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture (Ireland), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), NTT DATA (Japan), Capgemini (France), ThoughtWorks (United States), Cognizant (India), Wipro (India), Infosys (India). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Epam Systems (United States), Dataiku (France), H2O.ai (United States), etc.
Browse market information, tables, and figures extent in-depth TOC on AI Consulting Services Market by Application (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Government, Healthcare & Telecommunication), by Product Type (Automation Consulting, Analytics Consulting, Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting, Others), Business scope, Manufacturing, and Outlook – Estimate to 2029.
Finally, all parts of the Global AI Consulting Services market are also quantitatively evaluated in order to think about the global market alike. This market study contains fundamental data and true figures about the market, which contains a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, restrictions, and future prospects. The report delivers the global money request with the help of Porter's five forces and SWOT analysis.
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
Global AI Consulting Services Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2023E to 2029: BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Government, Healthcare & Telecommunication
AI Consulting Services Market By Type (Value and Volume from 2023 to 2029): Automation Consulting, Analytics Consulting, Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting, Others
Market Drivers:
• Businesses recognize AI's transformative potential and are eager to adopt AI technologies to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and gain competitive advantages. This increased adoption drives the demand for AI consulting services. AI is a complex and rapidly evolving field, and there is a shortage of skilled professionals with expertise in AI technologies and methodologies. Organizations often rely on AI consulting services to bridge this skills gap and accelerate their AI initiatives.
Market Trend:
• The growing recognition of AI's potential across industries has led to a surge in the demand for AI consulting services. Businesses are seeking assistance to navigate the complexities of AI adoption, drive innovation, and gain a competitive edge. AI consulting services are increasingly tailored to specific industries, such as healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing. Consultants are developing industry-specific expertise to deliver customized AI solutions that address unique challenges and opportunities within each sector.
Opportunities:
• The AI consulting services market is poised for significant growth as more industries recognize the value of AI and invest in AI initiatives. Industries such as healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing offer substantial opportunities for AI consultants to deliver industry-specific solutions. AI is continuously expanding its applications beyond traditional areas. There are emerging opportunities in areas such as autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, personalized medicine, and smart cities. AI consultants can explore these new domains and help clients unlock their potential.
Challenges:
• AI heavily relies on high-quality and diverse data for training models. However, organizations often face challenges related to data quality, availability, and accessibility. Consultants need to help clients address these data-related challenges to ensure effective AI implementation. AI systems deal with sensitive and confidential data, which raises concerns about security and privacy. Consultants must address these concerns by implementing robust data protection measures and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.
Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data from up to 3 businesses or countries.
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of AI Consulting Services in these regions, from 2018 to 2028 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2028
Key poles of the TOC:
Chapter 1 Global AI Consulting Services Market Business Overview
Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [Automation Consulting, Analytics Consulting, Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting, Others]
Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)
Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown
Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study
Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown
...........
Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness
Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type
Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)
Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix
