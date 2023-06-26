River Grove Books Announces the Upcoming Release of King of Nod by Scott Fad
An epic, sweeping Southern Gothic, King of Nod slated for October 10, 2023 ReleaseCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- River Grove Books announces the upcoming release of King of Nod by Scott Fad. An epic, sweeping Southern Gothic, King of Nod (Trade Paper, ISBN: 9781632996640, $34.95, 738 pp., 6 x 9) will be available wherever fine books are sold on October 10, 2023.
Acclaimed novelist Scott Fad delivers a masterful and mesmerizing tale in King of Nod, a spellbinding story about the past, the present—and how some things never die.
About King of Nod: Sweetpatch Island, South Carolina, 1971. For young Boo Taylor it’s a land of lush salt marshes and sun-soaked beaches, rich in history and folklore—yet steeped in superstition and hiding a terrifying secret.
After twenty years of self-imposed exile, Boo is summoned home to Sweetpatch upon news of his father’s strange death to face the friends and enemies of his youth, including his long-forsaken love. It seems everything he ran away from—the bigotry, the violence, the betrayal—has been buried under a modern landscape of golf courses and luxury hotels. Yet his homecoming reawakens the ancient forces that haunt the island and seek to right a centuries-old crime.
Scott Fad’s Southern Gothic masterwork, King of Nod, layers time and secrets in an intricate pattern of half-truths and glimpses of redemption to unravel the island’s great mystery—and its inexorable connection to Boo’s own fate.
King of Nod has garnered high critical acclaim:
“An exceptional, superbly-crafted novel.” —Kirkus Reviews
“An extraordinary book.” –Foreword Reviews
“Spellbinding” – Suspense Magazine
“Destined to become a classic.” – Fresh Fiction
A seamless, suspenseful, spellbinding tale about ghosts, betrayal, redemption, and secrets, King of Nod is exquisite. With its brilliant plotting, enchanting cast of characters, and to-die-for setting, King of Nod will grab readers and not let go.
Scott Fad is an award-winning novelist, an accomplished artist and a retired health plan executive. The father of two is also a former bouncer, bricklayer, boxer, blackbelt and marathoner. Originally from Newark Delaware and a graduate of the University of Delaware, he now writes, paints, fishes and runs a consulting business from his home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
River Grove Books is an imprint of Austin Texas-based Greenleaf Book Group.
