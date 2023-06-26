Mobile Device Management Market : A Comprehensive Analysis of Global Industry Trends and Growth Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Mobile Device Management (MDM) is a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to remotely manage and secure mobile devices, such as smartphones

Rising adoption of BYOD programs and increase in efficiency and productivity of employees are some key factors driving global mobile device management market ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile Device Management (MDM) market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the proliferation of smartphones and tablets in both personal and professional environments. MDM refers to the administration and control of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, in order to ensure data security, device performance, and seamless functionality across an organization. It provides enterprises with a centralized platform to manage, monitor, and secure their mobile devices and the associated data.

Several factors have contributed to the rapid growth of the MDM market. Firstly, the increasing adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies in organizations has created a need for effective device management solutions. BYOD allows employees to use their personal devices for work purposes, enhancing productivity and flexibility. However, it also poses security risks that can be mitigated through MDM solutions. Furthermore, the rising trend of remote working and the need for secure access to corporate data have further fueled the demand for MDM solutions.

Another driver of the MDM market is the growing concern for data security and privacy. With the increasing use of mobile devices for business purposes, organizations need robust security measures to protect sensitive information. MDM solutions offer features such as device encryption, remote data wiping, and strong authentication mechanisms, which help safeguard corporate data from unauthorized access or loss. Additionally, the compliance requirements imposed by various regulatory bodies further drive the adoption of MDM solutions across industries.

Despite the numerous drivers, the MDM market does face certain restraints. One such restraint is the complexity of managing a diverse range of mobile devices and operating systems. As the market continues to evolve, new devices and platforms are introduced, making it challenging for organizations to ensure seamless integration and management. Moreover, the cost associated with implementing MDM solutions and training employees on their usage can be a deterrent for some organizations, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

However, several growth factors contribute to the positive outlook of the MDM market. The increasing focus on enterprise mobility and the need for efficient workforce management are expected to drive the market's growth. As businesses recognize the benefits of mobility in improving employee productivity and customer engagement, the demand for MDM solutions is anticipated to rise. Additionally, the advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) has opened up new opportunities for MDM vendors. Integration of AI and IoT capabilities with MDM solutions can enhance device management, data analytics, and automation, leading to improved operational efficiency.

Some Key Highlights From Report

In April 2021, Cisco and SFR announced major upgrades to network infrastructure that will boost business in France and also speed their digitalization plan. SFR has increased the number of high-speed broadband Internet connections available, including fiber, 4G, and 5G. With 20.7 million eligible FTTx connections, SFR operates the country's first optical fiber network (FTTH / FTTB) and was the first operator in France to introduce 5G, beginning in Nice. SFR has released three 5G bundles for enterprises, which are available on a range of 5G devices.

In April 2021, Microsoft Corporation partnership with Intel and AMD resulted in the release of the Surface Laptop 4, which is a new yet familiar-looking device. It offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with low-light capability.

Cloud based system segment accounted for largest revenue share in the mobile device management market in 2020. Increasing number of users of devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and desktops, and rising concerns regarding continuous improvement of operating systems such as iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS is expected to result in increasing deployment of cloud-based systems in the mobile device management market during the forecast period.

Device management segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding development for Internet-connected devices, Artificial Intelligence devices in manufacturing, healthcare, and communication sectors are factors boosting market growth.

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, SAP SE, Google, Mobileiron, VMware, Kaspersky Lab Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Matrix42, and ManageEngine.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile device management market on the basis of deployment type, solution, end use, and region:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Device Management

Application Management

Security Management

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government & Public Sector

Logistics & Transportation

Retail & e-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing & Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

