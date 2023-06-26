Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,753 in the last 365 days.

ATV Crash with Serious Bodily Injury in Milford

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Shawn MacFadzen
Conservation Officer Nicholas Masucci
603-271-3361
June 26, 2023

Milford, NH – During the early morning of Saturday, June 24, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) crash at a private residence in the town of Milford. The Milford Police Department initially responded to the scene of the crash on Woodhawk Road.

The individual involved was identified as 26-year-old Taylor Conley of Milford, New Hampshire. It appeared that Conley had been operating an ATV when she collided with a parked vehicle and was thrown from the machine. Conley received life-threatening injuries from the crash. Milford MS then transported her by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. It was reported that Conley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol and unreasonable speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash. Conley was arrested by Conservation Officers at the hospital on charges of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Liquor, a Class B Felony.

This crash is still under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact Conservation Officer Shawn MacFadzen at (603) 271-3361.

You just read:

ATV Crash with Serious Bodily Injury in Milford

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more