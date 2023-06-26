ATV Crash with Serious Bodily Injury in Milford

CONTACT:

June 26, 2023

Milford, NH – During the early morning of Saturday, June 24, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) crash at a private residence in the town of Milford. The Milford Police Department initially responded to the scene of the crash on Woodhawk Road.

The individual involved was identified as 26-year-old Taylor Conley of Milford, New Hampshire. It appeared that Conley had been operating an ATV when she collided with a parked vehicle and was thrown from the machine. Conley received life-threatening injuries from the crash. Milford MS then transported her by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. It was reported that Conley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol and unreasonable speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash. Conley was arrested by Conservation Officers at the hospital on charges of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Liquor, a Class B Felony.

This crash is still under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact Conservation Officer Shawn MacFadzen at (603) 271-3361.