Ido Bukspan Appointed New CEO of Pliops

Bukspan Joins Pliops from NVIDIA; Co-Founder and Former CEO Uri Beitler Will Now Serve as Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops , a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, today announced that Ido Bukspan, who most recently served as SVP of Chip Design at NVIDIA, has joined the company as CEO and board member. Bukspan has a wealth of leadership experience in the semiconductors and accelerator industry.



Pliops co-founder and former CEO Uri Beitler will become chief strategy & business development officer, where he will focus on developing strategic partnerships and creating new business opportunities to promote the company’s growth.

“I am very proud of Pliops’ achievements to date and am excited to work closely with Ido, who has an impressive track record,” stated Beitler. “I have no doubt that Ido will successfully lead Pliops forward and help implement our product roadmap and integrations with our customers.”

Added Aryeh Mergi, Pliops chairman, “In his position as CEO, Uri built and led Pliops from the day it was established to many outstanding achievements. Now, in bringing on Ido, we are adding someone with substantial experience in our target markets, and I have no doubt that the impressive career Ido built at NVIDIA and his leadership capabilities will help Pliops accelerate its current positive momentum to increase growth and expansion into additional markets.”

At Mellanox, Bukspan held a wide range of positions before being appointed as the leader of the Chip Design Group, which went on to become NVIDIA's networking products. During his tenure with NVIDIA, Bukspan led Chip Design Networking, an organization with hundreds of employees worldwide, to impressive results. Bukspan was one of the leaders at Mellanox before it got acquired by NVIDIA for nearly $7 billion and whose products were trailblazers, particularly in the field of data centers, AI and high-performance computing.

Ido Bukspan, Pliops CEO, said: “I’m excited to join Pliops and continue to integrate the advanced technology it developed – together with its founders, Uri, Moshe and Aryeh, and the company's leaders and employees. Pliops is experiencing an excellent momentum for continued growth and expansion.”

Founded in 2017 by Beitler, Mergi and Moshe Twitto, Pliops has developed technology that provides a solution for the rapidly growing volumes of data and solves the problem of slow computational performance. The company's data processor radically simplifies the way the data is processed and storage is managed at data centers, and by doing so accelerates performance and reduces the infrastructure cost for storage and information solutions. The solution offered by Pliops is a decisive response to the AI revolution.

The company employs approximately 110 employees in Israel, the U.S and China – and has to date secured approximately $215 million from prominent investors, including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank, NVIDIA, AMD, WD, and SK hynix.

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017, Pliops is a winner of the ‘Flash Storage Solution of the Year’ Award in the Data Breakthrough Awards program and has been named a few times one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com .

