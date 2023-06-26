Forecasting the Surge of Digital Wound Measurement Devices with a $623.01 Million Market Potential by 2030

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Outlook 2030:

PORTLAND, ORE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the rapidly advancing field of healthcare technology, the digital wound measurement devices market has witnessed substantial growth. This innovative segment, which focuses on precise and efficient wound measurement, is projected to demonstrate remarkable progress in the coming years.

In 2020, the market size of digital wound measurement devices stood at a noteworthy $401.0 million. However, it is anticipated to experience significant expansion, reaching a staggering $623.01 million by the year 2030. This growth trajectory highlights the immense potential and increasing demand for these cutting-edge devices.

Digital wound measurement devices play a pivotal role in accurately assessing and tracking the progress of wounds. By integrating electronic medical record (EMR) software, these devices offer the capability to measure wounds in three dimensions, revolutionizing the wound measurement process.

The utilization of 3D-enabled digital wound measurement devices allows healthcare professionals to obtain comprehensive wound dimensions, including area, length, width, and depth. These devices provide a visible record of these parameters, aiding in precise documentation and analysis of wound healing progress.

The revenue of the global digital wound measurement devices market experienced a decline in 2020 due to several factors directly linked to the pandemic. Nationwide lockdowns imposed in many countries led to the temporary closure of certain healthcare facilities and the postponement or cancellation of elective surgeries. This reduction in medical procedures directly affected the demand for digital wound measurement devices.

Furthermore, healthcare providers involved in COVID-19 care faced increased risks of skin injuries due to the prolonged use of personal protective equipment (PPE). The heightened demand for PPE and the associated challenges in its supply chain further impacted the availability of wound care services.

By Key Market Players

1. 𝐀𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐳 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝

2. 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂

3. 𝐞𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

4. 𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

5. 𝐍𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 (𝐓𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜

6. 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

7. 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 & 𝐍𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐥𝐜.

8. 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐱, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

9. 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

10. 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Report Highlights

1. By Product: a. Contact Wound Measuring Devices: These devices require physical contact with the wound to measure its dimensions accurately. They may utilize specialized tools, such as rulers or probes, to capture the necessary data.

b. Non-Contact Wound Measuring Devices: These devices employ advanced technologies, such as imaging systems or sensors, to measure wounds without direct contact. They capture images or utilize laser or infrared technology to assess wound dimensions.

2. By Wound Type: a. Chronic Wounds: These devices are used to measure and monitor wounds that have a prolonged healing process. The common types of chronic wounds include:

• Pressure Ulcers (PU): Also known as bedsores or decubitus ulcers, these wounds develop due to prolonged pressure on the skin, often in individuals who are bedridden or have limited mobility.

• Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU): These wounds occur in individuals with diabetes, usually on the feet, and can be difficult to heal due to underlying complications associated with the disease.

• Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU): These wounds typically develop in the lower legs and are caused by venous insufficiency, where the veins fail to efficiently return blood from the legs to the heart.

• Arterial Ulcers: These wounds are a result of poor blood circulation due to arterial insufficiency, commonly seen in individuals with peripheral arterial disease.

b. Acute Wounds: These devices are used for measuring and monitoring wounds that occur suddenly, often due to traumatic events or surgical procedures. The common types of acute wounds include:

• Burns & Trauma: Wounds resulting from burns, including thermal, chemical, or electrical burns, as well as traumatic injuries caused by accidents or other physical incidents.

• Surgical Wounds: Wounds that are a result of surgical procedures, including incisions made during surgeries or other invasive interventions.

3. By End User: a. Hospital: Digital wound measurement devices are extensively used in hospitals, where wound care is an integral part of patient treatment. These devices are employed by healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses, and wound care specialists, in various hospital departments and units.

b. Community Centers: Some community centers or clinics provide wound care services to patients who do not require hospitalization. These centers utilize digital wound measurement devices to assess and monitor wounds, facilitating effective wound management in an outpatient setting.

