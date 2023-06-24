Governor Ron DeSantis Commemorates the Two-Year Anniversary of the Champlain Towers Collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis attended the memorial ceremony marking the two-year anniversary of the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium and gave remarks alongside the families that lost loved ones on that day.

“Two years after we lost 98 precious lives in the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers, grieving families, the local community, and the entire state continue to mourn,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The memory of those 98 Floridians will never be forgotten, and we will keep their families in our prayers. We also remain thankful for the hundreds of first responders who immediately rushed in to look for survivors and remained on the pile, working around-the-clock for days following the tragic collapse.”

“Today, we honor the legacy of the 98 lives that were lost two years ago,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “We will never forget the work of our first responders and the support of our federal, state, local, private sector, non-profit organizations, and faith-based partners that came together to help the families and friends. Thank you to every single person that has shown up and cared for those grieving in the days, weeks and years following this unimaginable tragedy.”

Last year, the Governor signed $1 million in the budget for the Department of State to build the Champlain Towers South Memorial and signed House Bill 1469, which designated a portion of Collins Avenue in front of the former site of Champlain Towers South as “98 Points of Light Road” to commemorate the 98 victims of the tragic collapse.

Additionally, Governor DeSantis took action and signed Senate Bill 4-D during a special legislative session to address condo safety shortfalls revealed by the Champlain Towers collapse. Senate Bill 4-D increases the safety of Florida’s condominiums by requiring inspections for all condominiums and cooperative buildings that are three stories or higher. It also requires condominiums and cooperatives to conduct structural integrity reserve studies for buildings three stories or higher to ensure the funding necessary for future structural repairs is available and prohibits waiver of funding for certain structural reserves. Additionally, the bill increases transparency by requiring all structural inspections reports and reserve studies to be part of the associations’ official record and must be provided to potential purchasers of a unit.

