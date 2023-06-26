iFlex Stretch Studios Awards 19 Franchise Licenses in South Bay/San Jose Region
Increases Awarded License Total to 141SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iFlex Stretch Studios – the latest concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the top health and wellness franchising success stories in recent decades – announced today a regional development agreement with sports performance professional Michael Bowes, who will develop 19 locations in the South Bay and San Jose region of California.
Mike is the Assistant Director of Sports Performance at Santa Clara University, where he also earned an MBA degree.
Through his studies in the sports performance discipline for the University’s baseball, soccer and water polo teams, Mike has long been aware of the benefits that assisted stretching provide toward peak performance.
“As an NSCA certified specialist in strength and conditioning, I see the improvement in performance gained by assisted stretching literally on a daily basis,” said Bowes. “And if assisted stretching can do so much for elite athletes, just think of the gains in mobility and function we will be able to offer to a broad range of clients.”
“We are thrilled that a sports performance expert like Michael has joined the iFlex family,” said Lyle Myers, iFlex chief development officer. He added, “Through his years of experience, Michael has recognized the importance of assisted stretching. His commitment to iFlex represents a strong endorsement of our concept, and we are confident that the development of his region will provide access to this important service to countless clients in the Bay Area.”
“iFlex’s mission is to promote what we call Activespan™, said James Adelman, iFlex’s president. “We’ve all heard of the term lifespan. But to remain active, doing what you enjoy, Activespan is what matters, and assisted stretching has been proven to keep people in the game longer, no matter their age or what that game is,” Adelman added. “Science has shown that assisted stretching can enhance flexibility and strength, minimize exercise recovery time, release tension, and improve neurological control during a variety of activities. All this adds up to feeling better and staying active longer.”
iFlex has 141 locations in development through regional developers in Virginia, Texas, Florida and California. Anyone seeking business opportunities in the wellness space can learn more about iFlex on the company’s website, www.iflexfranchise.com.
About iFlex Stretch Studios:
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, iFlex is an assisted stretching concept created by the innovators who founded The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation’s leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to 800-plus locations. With iFlex, the same team is bringing to market scientifically based and clinically proven professional stretching affordably and conveniently. Regional development and studio ownership opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.iflexfranchise.com.
