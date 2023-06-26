Nashville Banker Ellen Hammer Joins CapStar as Commercial Relationship Manager

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announced today the hiring of Ellen Hammer as Commercial Relationship Manager for the Nashville (Davidson County) team, serving small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, real estate investors, and relationship retail customers.



“A leader in the local financial industry since opening in 2008, CapStar continues to focus on the tremendous opportunity in the Nashville area as the city and the middle Tennessee region’s dynamic pace of economic expansion continues to accelerate,” said Chip Higgins, CapStar’s Middle Tennessee Market President. “We are strategically hiring top talent to complement our strong team of bankers, and I could not be more excited to have Ellen join us. I am confident she will bring tremendous energy and will be a key addition to help expand CapStar’s highly responsive and flexible business model in Nashville.”

Ellen Hammer, Commercial Relationship Manager

With more than a decade of financial services experience in the Nashville market, Ellen joins CapStar having most recently served as Business Banking Officer for Legends Bank since 2021. Prior, she was Director of Business Development and Marketing for the Nashville/Tennessee Region of ServisFirst Bank, and served six years in the insurance industry at Martin & Zerfoss, Inc. as Commercial Lines Marketing Manager. Additionally, she was a Financial Services Specialist for Regions Financial Corporation, where she was a top loan producer in the Nashville region and served as head of the “Regions at Work” and “Regions in School” programs for Middle Tennessee.

Ellen is a Nashville native and is passionate about serving her community. Among other civic involvement, she has served as a board member for RenewED, and was named one of Nashville’s “30 Under 30” by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kentucky and is an alumna of The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville.

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.2 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 23 financial centers across 14 Tennessee counties.

