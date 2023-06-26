St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) Signs A Letter of Consent to let New Found Gold Corp. (TSX: NFG) (NYSE: NFGC) conduct a Single Line 2D Seismic Survey Over its Grub Line Property in Newfoundland

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “St. James”) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) announces today that it has signed a letter of consent to let New Found Gold Corp. (TSX: NFG) (NYSE: NFGC) conduct a single line 2D seismic survey over its Grub Line Property in Newfoundland. The results of any survey relating to any portion of the Company’s property will be made available to the Company. The planned survey is expected to occur in July with data becoming available in the fourth quarter of 2023. The planned survey would be a new survey and is in addition to the 3D seismic survey announced by NFGC on March 7, 2023 occurring on their adjacent Queesway Project.



About St James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “LORD”, in the U.S. Market listed on OTCQB under "LRDJF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under “BVU3”. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well-delineated geological theories; integrating all available geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets; and financing efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds: (i) 100-per-cent stake in 29 claims, covering 1,791 acres, in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland located adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.’s Queensway North project; and (ii) a 100-per-cent stake in 9 claims and an option to acquire a further 100-per-cent interest in 19 claims, covering a total 1,730 acres, in central Newfoundland located adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property.

