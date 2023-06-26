Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is Expected to Reach $4.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) industry is expected to witness significant advancements that will revolutionize the way we combat infectious diseases. AST plays a critical role in guiding appropriate antibiotic therapy by determining the susceptibility of microorganisms to specific antimicrobial agents. With the rise of antibiotic resistance, the AST industry will focus on developing rapid and accurate testing methods, utilizing technologies such as genomics, proteomics, and machine learning. These advancements will enable the identification of resistance patterns more efficiently, aiding in the timely selection of effective antibiotics and reducing the misuse of broad-spectrum drugs. Additionally, AST will become more accessible with the development of point-of-care testing devices, empowering healthcare providers to make informed treatment decisions at the bedside. Furthermore, data integration and digital platforms will enhance surveillance efforts, facilitating real-time monitoring of resistance patterns and supporting targeted interventions. The future of the AST industry holds great promise in the fight against antibiotic resistance, ensuring optimal antimicrobial therapy and preserving the effectiveness of these life-saving drugs.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.6 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The frequency of multidrug-resistant organisms and rising interest in precision medicine are the main reasons driving the market's expansion. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that more than 2.8 million illnesses in the US are resistant to antibiotics each year. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is becoming more and more important as the number of illnesses that are multi-drug resistant rises. Increased adoption of the tests by pharmaceutical firms is another key driver driving the market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing to new heights. Rising awareness programs and interventions for customized treatment have a favorable impact on the market's growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206359984

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $3.6 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $4.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Type, Method, Applications, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging market Key Market Drivers Emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market major players covered in the report, such as:

bioMérieux SA (France)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Bruker (US)

Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (US)

HiMedia Laboratories (India)

Liofilchem S.R.L Diagnostics (Italy)

Alifax S.r.l. (Italy)

Creative Diagnostics (US)

Synbiosis (UK)

Bioanalyse (Turkey)

ZHUHAI DL BIOTECH Co. Ltd. (China)

ELITechGroup (France)

Mast Group Ltd. (UK)

CONDALAB (Spain)

Genefluidics Inc. (US)

Biotron Ltd. (Australia)

InvivoGen (US)

MP Biomedicals (US)

QuantaMatrix Inc. (South Korea)

and PML Microbiologicals Inc. (US)

and Among Others

Buy Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry Report (243 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=206359984

This report has segmented the Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market based on product type, end user type, and region.

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, by Product

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Product

Susceptibility Testing Disks

Mic Strips

Susceptibility Plates

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Culture and Growth Media

Consumables

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, by Type

Antibacterial susceptibility testing

Antifungal susceptibility testing

Antiparasitic susceptibility testing

Other susceptibility testing

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, by Method

Etest Method

Disk Diffusion

Automated Susceptibility testing instruments

Agar Diffusion

Genotyping method

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, by Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and development

Epidemiology

Other applications

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, by End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research &Academic Institutes

Clinical Research Organizations

Medical Aesthetic Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=206359984

The key stakeholders in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market include:

Healthcare Providers: Healthcare providers, including physicians, infectious disease specialists, and microbiologists, are key stakeholders in the AST market. They rely on AST results to guide appropriate antibiotic therapy and make informed treatment decisions for patients with infectious diseases. These professionals actively contribute to the demand for AST technologies and provide feedback on their performance and usability.

Diagnostic Laboratories: Diagnostic laboratories perform AST as part of their routine microbiology testing services. They play a crucial role in conducting susceptibility testing, interpreting results, and reporting findings to healthcare providers. These laboratories often adopt and implement AST methodologies and technologies to provide accurate and timely results to support patient care.

Pharmaceutical Companies: Pharmaceutical companies are involved in the development and production of antimicrobial agents. They have a vested interest in the AST market as susceptibility testing helps in determining the efficacy of their drugs against specific pathogens. Pharmaceutical companies collaborate with AST technology providers to evaluate and validate their products, ensuring accurate susceptibility testing and facilitating appropriate antibiotic selection.

AST Technology Providers: AST technology providers are companies that specialize in developing and manufacturing AST systems, instruments, and consumables. They offer a range of solutions, including automated testing platforms, rapid diagnostic tests, and software for data analysis and interpretation. These providers work closely with diagnostic laboratories and healthcare institutions to deliver reliable and user-friendly AST products that meet the needs of the market.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), play a crucial role in overseeing the safety, efficacy, and quality of AST technologies. They establish guidelines and regulations for the development, approval, and market access of these products, ensuring that they meet appropriate standards for accuracy, performance, and patient safety.

Research Institutions and Academia: Research institutions and academic organizations contribute to the advancement of AST technologies through scientific research, innovation, and clinical studies. They play a vital role in developing new methodologies, exploring novel biomarkers, and evaluating the performance of emerging AST technologies. Their research findings and collaborations with industry partners contribute to the overall progress of the AST market.

Collaboration and synergy among these stakeholders are essential to drive the growth and adoption of AST technologies, improve patient outcomes, and combat the challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market:

Q1. What is the total market value of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

Q6. What are the upcoming key trends in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market report?

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=206359984

Recent Developments:

In Jan,2023 bioMerieux launched a automated instrument named MAESTRIA

In Aug,2022 BD India launched the BD MAX MDR-TB panel.

In May ,2022 Thermofisher scientific introduced automated antimicrobial susceptibility products.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enable established and entrants/smaller firms to gauge the market's pulse, which, in turn, would help them garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the microcatheter market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the microcatheter market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the microcatheter market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Reports:

Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Rapid Microbiology Testing Market

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Microbial Identification Market

Clinical Microbiology Market

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the present global microcatheter report:

Product Analysis

Product matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolios of the top five companies

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 5)

Geographic Analysis:

Further breakdown of the Rest of Europe Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market into Russia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Poland, and Portugal among other

Further breakdown of the Rest of the Asia Pacific Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market into Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand, Philippines, Malaysia, and other APAC countries

Further breakdown of the Latin American Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market into Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Peru, among other

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com