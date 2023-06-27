Canned Sardines Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth By 2031

The factors such as the rising popularity of ready-to-eat products, growing awareness about health benefits offered by canned sardines rising trade of sardines

Sardines are considered as one of the healthiest sea foods and the omega-3 fatty acid present in the sardines spurs its consumption owing to the vivid health benefit” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sardines, as one of the healthiest sea foods, are easy to sell in the canned version. Taste, durability, and perseverance of nutritional content are driving the canned Sardines Market Growth. Moreover, the growing consumer demands for premium sea food available in different flavors present new opportunities in the coming years.

The canned sardines market size was valued at $7.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. According to market analysis, the global market is segmented based on processing, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of processing, the market is classified into oil, sauce, and others. Among these, oil occupied the major canned sardines market share of the market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Canned sardines processed with sauce is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in the future.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players analyzed for global canned sardines industry are Camil Alimentos, Century Pacific Food, Chicken of the Sea, Dongwon, Frinsa del Noroeste, Grupo Calvo, Ligo, Safe Catch, Thai Union Group (TUF), and Season Sardines. These major market players have adopted various strategies to expand their market reach. The strategies adopted in the market are product launch and acquisition. The new market players are also entering the market with new products.

Based on flavor, the oil segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global canned sardines market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Canned sardines processed in oil is sold on a large scale as it is largely consumed globally. This drives the segment. However, the sauce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. The online sales channel segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smartphones and tablets.

In 2020, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the canned sardines market forecast. Moreover, North America and Europe are expected to possess the highest CAGRs, owing to rise in health concerns among people and increase in popularity of canned sardines in these regions.

As canned sardines are easily available and are healthy in nature, these advantages have pushed their inclusion in everyday intake. This has broadened the product's appeal in the health and nutrition markets, where sardines are chosen for disease prevention and treatment. Sardines in cans are becoming more popular due to their expanding health benefits.

Lower income levels of the population in developing economies, who are unable to buy the product, and seasonal availability of the product are two reasons that are expected to hamper the expansion of the canned sardines industry. The extensive use of preservatives in canned foods, which can create health problems in people if ingested in large amounts, is expected to impede the market's expansion.

