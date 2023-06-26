Algae Products Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2023-2031

The global algae products market generated $2.27 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.28 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Algae Products Market by Type, Source, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global algae products market size is expected to generate $4,286.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.88% from 2022 to 2031. In 2020, the food & beverage segment led the algae products market, followed by personal care. Growth in this segment is supplemented by rise in global population, increase in awareness of healthy food products, and shortage of proteins—a key nutrient in food products.

The global algae products market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as euglena Co., Ltd., Cyanotech Corporation, Algae Systems LLC., Algenol Biofuels Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Corbion, BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC, Algatechnologies, Cellana Inc., and Earthrise Nutritional.

As per the global algae products market analysis, the market is classified depending on application into food & beverages, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, personal care, chemicals, feed, and pharmaceuticals. According to the algae products market forecast, the food & beverage segment dominated with the largest algae products market share in 2020 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Algae is a rich source of essential protein, bioactive pigments with medicinal potential, and fatty acids. This essential constituent of algae is required for the production of various food & beverages such as cake, pasta, and confectionery products. Moreover, some the species of algae are used as pigments to provide texture to food products and nutritional additive to increase the quality of food products. These are the key factors that foster the growth of algae products market during the forecast period.

The report segments the global algae products market on the basis of type, source, form, application, and region.

Based on type, the report is divided into spirulina, chlorella, astaxanthin, beta carotene, and hydrocolloids. The hydrocolloids segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the spirulina segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of source, the report is classified into brown algae, red algae, green algae, and blue green algae. The brown algae segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the green algae segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global algae products market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

