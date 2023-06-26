Omega 3 PUFA Market Size Worth USD 11.71 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8%

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global omega-3 PUFA market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.71 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The projected growth figures are attributed to increasing awareness about the array of health benefits provided by omega-3, a shift in preference from curative healthcare to preventive healthcare, and favorable government regulations.

Clinical studies have shown the preventive and therapeutic effects of omega-3 PUFAs on various illnesses such as coronary heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatric, and inflammatory diseases. There is an increasing demand for omega-3 in functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, infant formula, animal feed & pet food. The commercial production processes, in turn, is expected to drive market’s growth during the forecast period.

Major companies in the omega-3 PUFA market are Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Golden Omega S.A., Omega Protein Corporation, GC Rieber Oil, Royal DSM, Solutex GC, Pharma Marine AS, and Arista Industries, Inc.

The global Omega 3 PUFA market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Omega 3 PUFA sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented omega-3 PUFA market based on type, source, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Marine Source

Plant Source

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Functional Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In March 2020, GC Rieber Oils, a Norwegian producer of marine-derived omega-3 concentrates, collaborated with Barrington Nutritionals to distribute its Vivo mega omega-3 fish oils line in Mexico and the US market to expand the application of Vivomega oils in the functional food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical sectors.

In May 2020, Royal DSM, a purpose-led, global science-based company dealing in nutrition, health, and sustainable living, launched a high-quality life’s DHA SF55-O200DS oil for maternal and infant nutrition solutions. Life’s DHA SF55-O200DS, a sustainable plant-based alternative to fish oil produced from Schizochytrium algae, supports infant health and development and can be consumed in a single, convenient dose.

North America held the largest market share in the year 2020 and is expected to register a stable CAGR during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the array of health benefits provided by omega-3 PUFA among the consumers, willingness to spend more on nutritional products, fortified food product availability, and approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to include omega-3 drugs in a diet for better heart health application are the key factors driving the market growth.

