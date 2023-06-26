Global Pool Alarm Industry Aims for 7.7% CAGR by Focusing on New Product Development and Meeting Market Demand, Reports Reed Intelligence
The use of a pool alarm is crucial for ensuring that no small children, dogs, or other potential victims of drowning have entered the pool area mistakenly. have wandered into the pool area or pool itself accidentally.
/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent analysis by Reed Intelligence, the Global Pool Alarm Market Size is anticipated to expand approximately at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2023 and 2031. The market is expanding as a result of rising awareness of the value of pool safety, an increase in the number of residential and commercial pools, and escalating demand for intelligent and linked pool alarms.
Pool alarms are gadgets that can detect when someone is in the water and then sound an alarm to warn nearby adults. They are an essential lifesaving tool, especially for infants and individuals with impairments, in preventing drowning. One of the main factors propelling the growth of the pool alarm market is the growing awareness of the significance of pool safety.
Market Dynamics
Another significant element fueling the market's expansion is the rise in the number of both residential and commercial swimming pools. The need for housing is rising along with the world population. The demand for pool alarms is rising as more people buy houses with pools.
Another significant element propelling the market's expansion is the rising need for intelligent and interconnected pool alarms. The internet-connected smart pool alarms can be managed from a smartphone or other mobile device. As a result, users may check on their pool from anywhere in the world and get warnings if something is wrong.
There are three market segments for pool alarms: type, application, and geography. Surface wave detection pool alarms, sub-surface detection pool alarms, pool immersion alarms, and pool gate alarms are the different types of market segments. The market is divided into private pools, commercial swimming pools, and public swimming pools based on application. The market is divided into four geographic segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
|7.7%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|
|Geographies Covered
|
|Market Opportunities
|Technological Advancement and Modernization
|Market Drivers
| Increasing Health Awareness,
Growing Demand for Smart Homes
Regional Analysis
Pool alarms have the greatest market in North America, followed by markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Due to the high level of pool safety awareness in the continent, North America holds a significant market share.
Due to the rise in both residential and commercial pools, the European market is also expanding.
Due to the rising disposable income and growing demand for home automation in the region, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate over the projected period.
Key Highlights
From 2023 to 2031, the global market for pool alarms is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7%.
- The market is expanding as a result of rising awareness of the value of pool safety, an increase in the number of residential and commercial pools, and escalating demand for intelligent and linked pool alarms.
- The largest market for pool alarms is in North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Due to the high level of pool safety awareness in the continent, North America holds a significant market share.
- Due to the rise in both residential and commercial pools, the European market is also expanding. Due to the rising disposable income and growing demand for home automation in the region, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate over the projected period.
Some of the major players in the market include
- Maytronics
- RJE Technologies (Safety Turtle)
- Driven Designs (Pool Patrol)
- SPQ Brands (PoolEye)
- Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System
- Blue Wave Products, Inc.
- PBM Industries (Poolguard)
These companies are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their distribution channels to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Global Pool Alarm Market: Segmentation
Segment by Type
- Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm
- Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm
- Pool Gate Alarm
Segment by Application
- Private Pool
- Public Swimming Pool
Segment by Region
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- LATAM
