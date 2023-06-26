Maris-Tech Receives First Order from Turkish Market

/EIN News/ -- The order follows Maris-Tech’s agreement with a major distributor in Turkey, Continuing the Company’s Trend of Global Expansion

Rehovot, Israel, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of edge AI accelerated video solutions for edge platforms today announced that it has received an order from a Turkish company for the Jupiter AI product family, in an amount that is not material to the company, further expanding the company's reach into a new market.

The order follows Maris-Tech recent agreement with IMCA Elektronik in Turkey (“IMCA”), a major distributor of products for defense, aviation, transportation, industrial and consumer electronics applications in Turkey, to promote the Company's cutting-edge products in Turkey. Maris-Tech is active in the defense and HLS markets and has an extensive presence in this market in Israel and in other countries around the world.

"We are thrilled to mark our successful collaboration with IMCA with this new order for our innovative products, establishing Maris-Tech's continued global expansion and solidifying an important presence in Turkey, a new market," said Israel Bar, CEO Maris-Tech.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.



Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies. For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect"," "may", "should," "could," "seek, " "intend, " "plan, " "goal, " "estimate, " "anticipate" or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we are discussing future sales of our products in Turkey and our international expansion. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services, including in the United States; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 6, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Nir Bussy, CFO

Tel: +972-72-2424022

Nir@maris-tech.com