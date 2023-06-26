IHG Hotels & Resorts Taps FreedomPay to Transform Commerce Technology

IHG launches Next Generation Payments powered by FreedomPay across iconic brands at nearly 4,000 hotels

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, has selected the FreedomPay Commerce Platform as its next generation payment technology to be used at close to 4,000 IHG properties in the U.S. and Canada, across notable brands such as InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo and Holiday Inn Express hotels. A global leader in hospitality technology, FreedomPay’s fully integrated payments will bring the highest level of speed, security and flexibility to IHG hotels and their guests.

“By partnering with FreedomPay, we will be able to provide guests with easier, faster and more secure payment options and lower costs for owners,” said Peter Palli, Senior Vice President, Hotel, Owner & Commercial Products and Platforms at IHG Hotels & Resorts. “Our hotels will ultimately be able to provide faster check-ins, using FreedomPay’s Quick Chip technology and a broader range of payment options, including e-wallet payments, contactless and alternate payments such as Apple Pay, Alipay and WeChat Pay thanks to this technology.”

FreedomPay’s Next-Gen Payments platform will enable:

The ability to unify commerce across IHG properties, channels and regions within a single open, fully agnostic, flexible platform

A touchless ecosystem that supports contactless payments, quick response (e.g., QR code) technology, Apple Pay and Google Pay

A fully integrated end-to-end solution enabling secure payments, identity-as-a-service, loyalty, and business intelligence

“FreedomPay is the partner of choice for many of the leading global hotel brands and we’re excited to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to transform their guest experience,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. “Our best-in-class payment solution will bring a personalized and reliable experience to IHG’s millions of guests.”

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform supports merchants and enterprises worldwide, merging security, identity, payments, loyalty and advertising with proprietary data-driven solutions. Its fully integrated, patented technology offers unparalleled flexibility and options for enterprises operating across borders, industries and point-of-sale and merchant service providers. As corporations begin to consolidate commerce delivery across the globe, a single, unified platform is required to deliver a true omni-channel solution.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

